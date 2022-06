GILLETTE, Wyo.— A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit the family of five Gillette residents who died in a multi-car collision in Colorado Monday afternoon. Gillette residents Aaron Godines and Haile Everts, both 20, and their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, were among those killed when the vehicle they were traveling in, a 2015 Ford Edge, was struck from behind by a 1999 Kenworth on Interstate 25 on June 13, a friend of the family confirmed on Tuesday.

