Rochester, MN

A look inside the MnDOT materials lab

By Alex Dederer
KIMT
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are over 20 construction projects along Minnesota highways happening right now, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Right now, concrete and grating materials are coming in to get tested. The lab does LAR tests that determine how much the rocks will break down with...

www.kimt.com

mprnews.org

As temperature climbs, is Minnesota in danger of blackouts this summer?

Big parts of the country are sweating thanks to early summer heatwaves. The electricity grid Minnesota belongs to — the Midcontinent Independent Systems Operator — has warned Wisconsin power companies about the potential for blackouts this summer due to high demand. So, is Minnesota prepared? Host Cathy Wurzer...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

CHS to Build New Grain Facility in Northwestern Minnesota

(KNSI) — Come harvest 2023, producers will have a new place to take their grain. CHS Inc. says construction will start this summer on a new grain facility in Erskine, Minnesota, in Polk County. The new shuttle elevator will have 1.25 million bushels of additional storage capacity, bringing total capacity at the location to 4.55 million bushels of storage, and will complement existing CHS grain, agronomy, and energy assets and offerings for area producers.
POLK COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

MnDOT announces $2 million in funding for Greater Minnesota projects

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced funding for $2 million in local transportation projects in Greater Minnesota. Greater Minnesota includes all counties outside of the seven-county metro area. The funding is available through Transportation Economic Development, a program for construction projects on the state highway system that will take...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

RFD recruitment efforts

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department said it's had a pretty successful year of recruiting and is gearing up to do more outreach all summer long. RFD's high school outreach is one of its proudest projects and this year it had 35 students enrolled!. Those students get to see...
ROCHESTER, MN
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Rochester, MN
Business
Rochester, MN
Industry
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Industry
KEYC

Local CBD store prepares for the new Minnesota cannabis law

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On June 2, Governor Tim Walz signed a bill redefining cannabis laws in Minnesota: legalizing sales as long as they follow state regulations. Mankato’s CBD Centers is excited for the new law to take effect, because the law encourages the store’s message of growth and change.
KIMT

City of Rochester and Olmsted County offer ways to "beat the heat"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester and Olmsted County are responding to Tuesday's heat advisory by offering ways the community can beat the heat. Olmsted County Emergency Management director Kyle Mirehouse says it takes community collaboration to ensure the health and safety of everyone during heat advisory events. "We...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
duluthport.com

Hansen-Mueller Company purchases Duluth’s Elevator A

DULUTH, Minn. — The Hansen-Mueller Company recently finalized acquisition of General Mills Elevator A in Duluth, Minnesota, completing a deal that will bring the grain-handling facility back into active service. Owned previously by General Mills and inactive since 2015, Elevator A becomes the second Hansen-Mueller-owned grain complex in the...
DULUTH, MN
KIMT

City and county offer options to beat the heat

The City of Rochester and Olmsted County are responding to this heat advisory by offering ways community members can stay safe. City of Rochester and Olmsted County offer ways to "beat the heat" The city of Rochester and Olmsted County are responding to Tuesday's heat advisory by offering ways the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Peak energy alert issued for North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 – A peak energy alert has been issued by six utilities in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are asking members to reduce use of electricity between 2 and 6 pm. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Energy Management Programs will be affected from approximately 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. this evening.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

For Twin Cities downtowns, it’s evolve or bust

The Dayton’s Project was announced to great hoopla in 2018, promising to bring life to one of downtown Minneapolis’ most iconic properties. A developer team was going to rehab the 120-year-old building into a mixed-use office, retail and food hall, marking a resurrection for the mothballed department store. It was welcome news because Dayton’s holds […] The post For Twin Cities downtowns, it’s evolve or bust appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
businessnorth.com

Northern Minnesota still battling high water

Northern Minnesota continues to deal with flood waters. Rainy Lake passed its record high-water mark, and the the Rainy River Basin in both Minnesota and Ontario is experiencing flooding. "This is a historic flood that has already exceeded the records set in the 2014 flooding, and could break all-time records for lake levels on Namakan/Kabetogama Lake and Rainy Lake," the National Weather Service reports. "It will take a long time for these levels to decrease once they peak (crest), and those experiencing flooding should be prepared for weeks of high water levels through June." This has affected access to some areas in the boundary waters and visitors should make contact before arriving. Meanwhile, the Rainy Lake Gazette posted information for outside volunteers who want to help, including a heads up to bring protective wear such as rubber boots, hip boots and/or chest waders, along with sunscreen and bug spray. "The Koochiching County Emergency Operations Center is anticipating additional severe weather before flood conditions peak," the Gazette staff reports.
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Minnesota Governor Candidate Scott Jensen isn’t COVID-Vaccinated

Scott Jensen’s unwillingness to acquire a coronavirus vaccine remains a mystery more than a year and a half after the vaccine became available. Jensen, the expected Republican governor candidate in Minnesota, is still unvaccinated. Jensen’s denial is notable since he is a practicing physician who sees patients most days of the week, putting him in the company of around 25% of eligible Minnesotans. To safeguard vulnerable patients, the nation’s public health system has attempted to achieve universal vaccination status for medical staff, including through a government requirement aimed at physicians and nurses.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

"First Student" deals with driver shortage and gas price spike

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A gallon of regular gas here in Olmsted County is nearly $4.80, according to AAA. For diesel users, it's even higher at nearly $5.50 a gallon. Many diesel users, like bus drivers, feel that spike every time they're at the pump. Not only is Rochester's school bus...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Health and human services bill negotiated at Minnesota Capitol

(ABC 6 News) - Negotiations continued Monday at the Minnesota state capitol, where lawmakers are trying to find common ground on spending bills before calling a special session. Among other disagreements, legislators are still stuck on how to spend $1 billion directed toward health and human services. The DFL made...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

In Minnesota, the PolyMet mine pits renewable energy needs against tribes and the EPA

This Feb. 10, 2016 file photo shows a former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., that would become part of a proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine. The Minnesota Court of Appeals sent an air-emissions permit for the PolyMet copper-nickel mine back to state regulators for further review Monday, March 23, 2020, giving another victory to environmental groups who oppose the project. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
HOYT LAKES, MN

