OCALA, Fla. – Harmful blue-green algal toxins were found in Lake Weir in Ocklawaha, according to a health alert issued by the Florida Department of Health in Marion County. The health alert was issued on Monday after a water sample was taken June 7 from the center of the lake by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The sample indicated toxins were present.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO