ST. PAUL, Minn. – A care center in Pine Island has been taken over by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). A temporary restraining order was issued on Friday in Ramsey County which allowed MDH to take over Pine Haven Care Center on Saturday over concerns that a growing list of unpaid bills threatened critical services for residents. State regulators say they will protect residents’ safety and ensure continued care at the facility while operations and management issues are addressed.

PINE ISLAND, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO