Patta’s "Femme" Collection Has Been Designed to Fit All Shapes and Sizes

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter tapping Jeru the Damage for a special edition capsule at the beginning of May, Amsterdam imprint Patta is now back with its latest collection, this time curating a unisex capsule entitled “Femme.”. Patta has curated...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Official Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 "High-Res Red"

Kanye West continues to generate waves throughout the sneaker industry by staying consistent with his YEEZY footwear releases alongside. . And this Summer, the multi-hyphenate has intentions of dropping a cornucopia of new colorways, one being the adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 “High-Res Red” that has just been revealed through official imagery.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Laceless adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN "Phosphor"

As part of its Summer 2022 releases, and YEEZY has now prepared to deliver the laceless updated take on the adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN “Phosphor.”Building on the 2020 release, the laceless iteration features the same bright neon yellow design accented by hits of black and reflective 3M.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike’s Dunk Low "Barbershop" Will Be Available This Week

the sportswear giant is now adding its latest iteration of the shoe to its arsenal. Introducing the. Dunk Low “Barbershop,” the shoe is a limited edition design, inspired by the tight-knit community within the culture of local barbershops. Coming in two different colorways, the sneaker features mismatched...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Young Designer Marshall Columbia Presents a Meticulously Self-Reflective Collection for SS22

As a Brooklyn-based designer, Marshall Columbia’s view of culture and self-expression is amplified with each garment that’s created. And using childhood inspiration as a basis for Spring/Summer 2022, the new collection culminates with meticulous self-reflectiveness. Columbia’s background in costume design shapes the presentation of offerings for SS22, with...
BROOKLYN, NY
hypebeast.com

adidas is Readying a Foam Runner Sneaker

Surfacing last year, we now have our first full look at the foam runner sneaker. Initially believed to be a YEEZY footwear model, the new images reveal that the shoe is simply an upcoming creation from the German sportswear name. The shoe, which currently has no style name, features a...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

ARCS Spotlights Modularity and Functionality With SS23 Collection

London-based accessories label ARCS has returned for Spring/Summer 2023, with a focus on modularity and functionality for the new collection. All of the items also build on the brand’s commitment to using sustainable materials and processes. The collection features items ranging from the larger HEY Sling Bag and Club...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Footpatrol Joins Saucony to Rework the Jazz '81

American footwear and apparel brand Saucony has long played a role in the sneaker game. Now, it teams up with UK sneaker store Footpatrol to present a new take on the Saucony Jazz ‘81. The silhouette debuted in 2021 in celebration of 40 years of the Jazz O’ sneaker and connects an old school look with premium detailing.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Ahluwalia Spring 2023 Collection Explores the Beauty of Africa

For Spring 2023, designer Priya Ahluwalia shared her expansion into menswear for Ahluwalia, her eponymous label. The presentation held in the city of London served as an exploration of the beauty of Africa. The showcase investigated the nations of the continent through a variety of creative routes. Employing models from both Africa and India, referencing Priya Ahluwalia’s dual heritage, the presentation was scored by sounds of North, West and South Africa.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Saul Nash Presents Refined Sportswear for SS23

After taking home the coveted 2022 International Woolmark Prize and winning the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design from the Duchess of Cambridge earlier this year, London-based designer Saul Nash has pulled the curtains on his Spring/Summer 2023 collection, with a lookbook celebrating the concept of pairs of siblings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

New Balance 1500 "Selected Edition" Bears a Dichotomy of Muted and Bright Accents

There’s no denying that New Balance is one of the top sportswear imprints in the industry right now that’s absolutely flourishing on the collaborations front, but one can argue that its GR category is doing just as well if not better. Stunning and versatile colorways are constantly being rolled out to the public and selling out at rapid rates, and the latest to be brought into fruition is this New Balance MADE in UK 1500 “Selected Edition” colorway.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at G-Dragon's PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 "Panda"

Last year G-Dragon and introduced the PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 to the delight of fans of the K-pop superstar and sneakerheads. The shoe continued G-Dragon’s collaborative relationship with the sportswear name which started with the Nike Air Force 1 “Para-Noise” and “Para-Noise 2.0” releases. Following a series of release opportunities we now have a first look at G-Dragon’s PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 “Panda.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike Air More Uptempo Gets a Military Makeover, Arriving in "Cargo Khaki"

Is gearing up for the upcoming fall season with a new military iteration of the Air More Uptempo. The sportswear giant is reviving its ’90s silhouette, this time dressed in a cargo khaki upper featuring hints of black on the “AIR” branding and pecan and alpha orange in the detailing. The Nike Air More Uptempo arrives in a mix of suede leather, canvas and mesh materials. With a cargo khaki base the “AIR” letters stand out in black and highlighted with orange for contrasting accents. The lettering matches the rubber sole in black to round out the design of the shoe.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Tekla and Stüssy Reunite With Capsule for Bed and Beach

Copenhagen’s Tekla has reunited with Stüssy for another collaboration, building on last year’s home-to-beach capsule. The new collection introduces a selection of simple and refined pieces that are equally useful whether on the beach or in bed. With pieces covering a number of Tekla’s key categories, the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Balenciaga's Crocs Tote Bag and Phone Holder are Now Available

Following its footwear releases with Crocs, Balenciaga has continued its collaborative relationship with the foam clog brand with a set of baggage options. The “Crocs Large Tote Bag” and “Crocs Phone Holder With Strap” from the luxury fashion house are made in Italy and come in bold Green, Pink and Black.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

SUNNEI Unveils Additional SS22 Drop

Milan-based label SUNNEI has unveiled its final drop for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. SUNNEI’s latest drop is complete with an array of items from ready-to-wear garments to accessories, in addition to the brand’s debut beachwear collection. Drenched in shades of tangerine, azure blue, dandelion and more, ready-to-wear garments include striped hoodies, gradient t-shirts, striped button-down shirts, relaxed pants, sweatpants and shorts. Relaxed-fit coordinating sets with softly-hued floral graphics serve as a collection highlight.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Balmain Calls NFTs "Powerful Tools" All Brands Should Use

First reported by Vogue at its Business and eBay Technology Forum Balmain’s CMO Txampi Diz shared his thoughts surrounding the importance of NFTs in fashion. He stated that it was an obvious choice for the brand to try NFTs as they see the technology as a “powerful tool.”
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

KANGHYUK and Reebok Announce a Duo of Monochromatic Premier Road Modern Mids

Reebok has its own division that focuses on special projects with luxury fashion houses and more elevated streetwear imprints, and one brand that will often appear through this initiative is KANGHYUK. The South Korean imprint last worked with the vector brand earlier this year in a Classic Leather collaboration, and now the duo is set to reprise their partnership with a two-piece Premier Road Modern Mid capsule.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Essentials: Alex James

For our latest installment of Essentials, we speak with Alex James, the co-founder and director for Los Angeles-based streetwear label PLEASURES. James established the brand with his friend Vlad Elkin in 2015, taking inspiration from punk rock and hardcore scenes, vintage clothing, and different subcultures they were into. While staying true to its roots, PLEASURES has continued to connect the dots across different communities and brands over the years, delivering everything from ’90s zine-inspired mules with Dr. Martens, overseas activations and joint capsules with Bodega, and incense with Kuumba capturing the essence of Unknown Pleasures by Joy Division as pictured above.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 4 "Infrared" Oversees This Week's Best Footwear Drops

Sunnier days have thankfully become more consistent as June has progressed, and for the week leading up to Juneteenth, all of your most coveted sneaker brands have generously lined up an alluring bunch of new releases. This week, brands like. , Jordan Brand, Vans and Reebok are making their presence...
APPAREL

