Patta’s "Femme" Collection Has Been Designed to Fit All Shapes and Sizes

For our latest installment of Essentials, we speak with Alex James, the co-founder and director for Los Angeles-based streetwear label PLEASURES. James established the brand with his friend Vlad Elkin in 2015, taking inspiration from punk rock and hardcore scenes, vintage clothing, and different subcultures they were into. While staying true to its roots, PLEASURES has continued to connect the dots across different communities and brands over the years, delivering everything from ’90s zine-inspired mules with Dr. Martens, overseas activations and joint capsules with Bodega, and incense with Kuumba capturing the essence of Unknown Pleasures by Joy Division as pictured above.
