Matt Carpenter has been crushing it with the New York Yankees this season, and Joey Votto deserves credit for his success. On May, the Texas Rangers released Matt Carpenter from his minor league contract. Shortly thereafter, Carpenter received a shot in the majors with the New York Yankees. Since signing with the top team in the American League, the former St. Louis Cardinals infielder has been crushing it inside the batter’s box.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO