ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Waco police share plan to reduce violent crime

By Andrew Lamparski
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBXKG_0g6e21vt00

The Waco Police Department is sharing its plan to reduce violent crime as the city faces an increase in murder and gun violence.

Thirteen lives have been lost to violence in Waco since the beginning of the year. Many of those incidents were tied to domestic violence or gang-related violence.

Police chief Sheryl Victorian presented the department's "Violent Crime Strategic Response" plan to the city council on Tuesday.

The plan is divided into several pillars, including prevention, intervention, and crime reduction & apprehension. Tactics to reduce violent crime include outreach programs for youth, increased patrol on nights and weekends by street crime units, and adopting new tools, such as gunshot detection technology and automated license plate readers to track down suspects.

The department also shared messages from Victorian and Waco mayor Dillon Meek on social media.

"Using a firearm recklessly to scare, injure or kill to solve a conflict is not the answer. And we will continue to hold suspects accountable for their actions," Victorian reassured community members.

The plan notes that in addition to the 13 murders, there have been 40 incidents of deadly conduct, which includes shootings without victims. The city has also reported 123 stolen weapons this year.

Police and community leaders are pleading with community members to help them in their mission to crack down on violent crime.

"Local police officers can't do it alone. They need us to stand together and help," Meek said.

To view the full strategic response plan and the department's presentation, visit the police department's website .

Comments / 10

Catondra Morris
4d ago

The truth of the matter is the police cant stop stupidity ! These young people are ridiculous & they not gone stop til the judges start giving out life sentences !!!

Reply(5)
3
Desmond Brandon
4d ago

The truth is the police aren't properly investigating this shooting . They want to say everything is gang related without proof. They are trying to justify the funding the state gave , also I'm not saying that it's not gangs around but make sure your are getting the right people. Stop targeting certain people in certain areas

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Trial in 2018 Killeen murder case begins

Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – Jury selection is underway in the murder trial of Jason Ricardo Baez, who is accused in the February 2018 shooting death of Lamar Marcell Roberson. The trial begins in 27th District Court after multiple delays, with Baez remaining in the Bell County Jail since his arrest following a short high-speed chase.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

One shot in drug deal robbery

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made after a drug transaction in College Station turns into a robbery, which turned into a shooting. Officers responded the 1100 block of Southwest Parkway at 1:44 p.m. Monday for a Deadly Conduct in Progress. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered the victims came to this location for a drug transaction – which led to a robbery.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Waco, TX
Crime & Safety
fox44news.com

Man charged with driving onto sidewalk to hit man

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – U.S. Marshals have tracked down a man Killeen Police say drove up onto a sidewalk to intentionally hit a man he was arguing with earlier. Temmie Lee Hawkins remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found him about 1:00 p.m. Monday at Fort Hood Street and Industrial Boulevard in Killeen.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Sheriff: South Waco drug bust yields three arrests, 39 lbs. of meth

A combined law enforcement effort led to 38.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine seized and three suspects arrested June 8, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Monday. “This is the largest meth bust I can recall in this county,” said McNamara, who took office as sheriff in 2013. “We usually make...
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meek
fox7austin.com

Man in custody following 5-hour standoff with officers in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas - A man is in custody following a five-hour standoff with police in Killeen, police said. Police said around 9:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive in reference to a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they were told a victim and...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Killeen PD: Shooting suspect in custody after 5-hour standoff

KILLEEN, Texas — A male is in custody following a five-hour standoff with Killeen police officers on Sunday, according to the Killeen Police Department. Officers were called out to an apartment in the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive around 9:45 p.m. because of gunshots in the area, police said.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara is praising the work of his deputies and fellow law enforcement officers after an operation - hailed as the “biggest meth bust” in the history of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office - led to three arrests and the seizure of more than $500,000 in methamphetamine.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waco Police#Violent Crime#Street Crime#Victorian
fox44news.com

Teenager dies after shooting in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man has succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Harker Heights. 17-year-old Kameron Lowe, of Temple, died from injuries on Friday night – which were sustained from a gunshot wound he received on May 30 in the 700 block of Edwards Drive. This shooting investigation is now a murder investigation.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Waco Police lean on community effort to fight crime and violence

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Businesses, organizations, and families all came out to be a part of the Community Opportunity Event hosted by Waco Police to build relationships and unite in the fight against violence. It’s an issue that has been brought to the forefront due to 13 murders being reported in...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Argument leads to shots fired, five hour standoff in Killeen

Killeen, Texas (KWTX) - A man is in custody after a five hour standoff with police in Killeen, Sunday, June 12, 2022, at approximately 9:45 p.m. Officers were dispatched to an apartment unit in the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive in reference to shots fired reportedly after an argument between a male and female.
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtaw.com

Two Arrests From A May Burglary And Armed Robbery At A Bryan Home

On May 24, Bryan police responded just after 3:30 a.m. to a home behind the new Goodwill store, where a resident said a burglary suspect fired a gun towards him. Two men who were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation remain in the Brazos County jail.
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Argument in Marlin leads to shooting; one wounded

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Falls County are investigating a shooting that left an individual with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators said two individuals got into an argument that escalated into a shooting that left a man wounded near Walker and Capps. The wounded man was transported by ambulance to...
MARLIN, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy