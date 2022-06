GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an injured person found in Greensboro. According to Greensboro police, around 11:30 p.m. on Monday they responded to the 800 block of Tuscaloosa Street after being told about a “down subject.” The victim, Sherrod Ferebee, 21, succumbed to their injury. Officers at the scene say they found Ferebee […]

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO