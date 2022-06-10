Death investigation on East 13th St. in Lehigh Acres

A Cape Coral woman faces multiple drug charges after being arrested during a traffic stop on Del Prado Boulevard South on Saturday. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an officer pulled over Vanessa Rovira, 36, for several traffic infractions at the 2200 block of Del Prado Boulevard South. While Rovira was retrieving her license, registration and proof of insurance, the officer saw a smoky glass pipe with a white powdery substance sitting in the center console. Next to the glass pipe was a white powdery substance in a small plastic baggie.
