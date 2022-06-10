Death investigation on East 13th St. in Lehigh Acres

A 17-year-old boy was arrested early Tuesday morning after Fort Myers police say he was found with two firearms, one of them stolen, in a car with two other minors. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers arrived at Mission Lane at around 12:20 a.m. in reference to two separate ShotSpotter Gunfire alerts. They found 22 spent shell casings in .40 and .45 caliber and heard from witnesses that a dark Toyota had left the area. At around 2:20 a.m., a similar vehicle was seen entering the same location and was pulled over.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO