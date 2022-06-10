ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Death investigation on East 13th St. in Lehigh Acres

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputies are conducting a death investigation on East 13th Street...

Deputies investigate body found in south Fort Myers as a homicide

The body of a man was found along Sophomore Lane in south Fort Myers Monday morning. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held a news conference to say the death is considered a homicide, however, little information is currently known. Marceno said two people walking in the area found a body...
FORT MYERS, FL
Vehicle hits pedestrian, crashes into pool in Cape Coral

Cape Coral police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian injured and a vehicle in a pool. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon near SW 27th Place and Surfside Boulevard in Cape Coral. Brandon Sancho, a spokesman for the Cape Coral Police Department, said the vehicle was traveling southbound on...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Body found in Port Charlotte Tuesday night

The body of a man missing for four days was found Tuesday in a wooded area near his home. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Grebenuk was found dead in a wooded area behind Timothy Ave. The cause of death has not been confirmed yet and is...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Biker hit, dragged by truck on I-75 Bonita Beach Rd exit

A biker was hit by a truck early Monday evening on the I-75 off-ramp at Bonita Beach Rd. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and dragged by the truck down Bonita Beach Rd. before coming to a stop. The biker was up and walking...
LEE COUNTY, FL
1 person dead in Lee County crash, troopers say

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man on a motorcycle died Monday afternoon after he crashed into a truck in Lee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The 26-year-old motorcyclist was heading east on Pine Island Road approaching a green light at an intersection with Woodward Avenue, troopers said in a news release.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for deadly 2019 Fort Myers shooting

A man has been sentenced for attempted murder after another man was shot in the chest in Fort Myers. According to the Office of the State Attorney, Kevin Manuel Torres Cruz, 27, of Puerto Rico, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Robbery – Possessing a Firearm.
FORT MYERS, FL
1 killed after truck crashes into I-75 overpass at Alico Road exit

A box truck crashed into an I-75 overpass near Southwest Florida International Airport on Tuesday morning, killing one person, injuring another and creating major traffic congestion on southbound I-75 in Lee County. The truck collided with the Terminal Access Road overpass at the Alico Road exit. According to the South...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Flooding fills neighborhood in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — When you drive through Bayshore Village in North Fort Myers you’ll see mostly dry streets – until you turn towards the back of the park. Neighbors along Placid Point Drive say they’ve been dealing with standing water for six days and there is no sign of it going anywhere.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
FMPD: 17-year-old boy arrested after being found with stolen firearm

A 17-year-old boy was arrested early Tuesday morning after Fort Myers police say he was found with two firearms, one of them stolen, in a car with two other minors. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers arrived at Mission Lane at around 12:20 a.m. in reference to two separate ShotSpotter Gunfire alerts. They found 22 spent shell casings in .40 and .45 caliber and heard from witnesses that a dark Toyota had left the area. At around 2:20 a.m., a similar vehicle was seen entering the same location and was pulled over.
FORT MYERS, FL
Lee County man sentenced to 35 years for murder, witness tampering

A Lee County man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for their role in a 2018 robbery that resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man. Edey Cardenas, 25, was sentenced after being found guilty on charges of second-degree murder, attempted felony murder, robbery with a firearm, and witness tampering.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Cape Coral woman facing multiple drug charges after traffic stop

A Cape Coral woman faces multiple drug charges after being arrested during a traffic stop on Del Prado Boulevard South on Saturday. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an officer pulled over Vanessa Rovira, 36, for several traffic infractions at the 2200 block of Del Prado Boulevard South. While Rovira was retrieving her license, registration and proof of insurance, the officer saw a smoky glass pipe with a white powdery substance sitting in the center console. Next to the glass pipe was a white powdery substance in a small plastic baggie.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Man seen riding motorcycle stolen from North Fort Myers parking lot

A man was seen on June 4 riding a motorcycle stolen from a North Fort Myers parking lot earlier that week. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle pictured was taken from the parking lot at 3444 Marinatown Lane between June 1 and June 3. A man described as around 6’02” and 250 lbs was seen riding the motorcycle in the parking lot of the RaceTrac at 13501 North Cleveland Ave. on June 4. The motorcycle is a 2007 black Honda Spirit 750 and may now have an out-of-state license plate attached.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL

