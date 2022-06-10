ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Labour will oppose UK Government legacy legislation – Starmer

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago

Sir Keir Starmer has said that Labour will oppose controversial UK Government legislation to address the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The Labour party leader said his party will not back the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.

“We will not support that legislation,” he confirmed during a visit to Belfast to meet political leaders.

We will vote against that legislation because it doesn’t have the support of any of the political parties here in Northern Ireland

Sir Keir was also in Dublin on Thursday, where he meet senior Irish Cabinet ministers and Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

“We will vote against that legislation because it doesn’t have the support of any of the political parties here in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“It doesn’t have the support of victims’ groups here in Northern Ireland, some of whom have told me themselves they haven’t even been consulted.

“And it hasn’t got the support of the Irish Government.

The UK Government has said the planned legislation aims to provide better outcomes for victims, survivors and veterans.

Introduced to the Commons last month, the legislation if passed would offer immunity to people who are deemed to have co-operated with an information retrieval body.

The Bill would also stop future inquests and civil actions related to the Troubles, although it does not fully close the door to criminal prosecutions.

It has been widely condemned by Northern Irish political parties, as well as victims’ campaigners, the Irish Government and Amnesty International.

“If I have learnt anything in the years that I worked here in Northern Ireland and over the 20 years I have been engaged with Northern Ireland, you don’t proceed in Westminster with controversial legislation when it doesn’t have the backing of the political parties, victims’ groups here in Northern Ireland and the Irish Government,” Sir Keir said.

Sir Keir’s meetings in Belfast on Friday included one with Alliance leader and Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long.

Mrs Long said she had stressed the importance of Labour opposing the legacy legislation at Westminster during their discussions.

“Whilst all eyes at the moment are on the protocol and legislation on that, the issue with legacy is not just an egregious breach of international norms and international law but it is a complete breach of trust in terms of the victims and their families,” she said.

“And it is a complete and egregious interference with the independence of the justice system in Northern Ireland.

“We implored the Opposition to be robust in their response to that Bill.

“This is not a proposal which requires minor adjustment; this is a proposal that requires to be binned.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

What the Government is proposing to remove Irish Sea trade barriers

The UK has tabled domestic legislation to unilaterally override the parts of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol that have introduced trade barriers in the Irish Sea. Here is what the Government is planning:. – Green channel for goods staying within the UK. Under the protocol, goods moving from Great Britain...
ECONOMY
newschain

Douglas Ross: I would urge people to boycott second referendum

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said he would “boycott” an independence referendum if it is held illegally. Speaking to Channel 4 News on Tuesday evening, Mr Ross said he would not support a “wildcard” referendum after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested the Scottish Government would seek to hold a vote without a section 30 order if the UK Government does not grant one.
ELECTIONS
newschain

No timetable for return of Stormont despite NI protocol Bill – Donaldson

There is no timetable to return to powersharing at Stormont despite UK Government legislation on the Northern Ireland Protocol, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said. Sir Jeffrey said his party needs to see the legislation progressing through Parliament but added that he believes it has the potential to provide a solution to the Irish Sea border.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
newschain

Scottish Government rebuked by Presiding Officer over Indyref2 launch

The Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament has chastised the Scottish Government after the launch of a campaign for another vote on independence was announced to the press before Holyrood was alerted. The Scottish Government sent out invites to journalists to the Bute House event with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon...
POLITICS
newschain

Teenager used drone to spy on Russian convoy and help Ukrainian military

As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air to spy on them. Working as a team, they took bird’s-eye photos of the armoured column moving towards Kyiv and pinpointed its co-ordinates, swiftly messaging the precious information to the Ukrainian military.
MILITARY
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish People#Dublin#Labour Party#Uk#The Irish Government#The Uk Government#Commons#Northern Irish
newschain

BT workers to vote on strikes in dispute over pay

BT workers start voting on Thursday on whether to strike in a dispute over pay. Ballot papers have been sent out to members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), with the result expected before the end of the month. The union said a national strike would be the first since...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
newschain

Irish Government needs to ‘get real’ about protocol problems – Donaldson

The Irish Government needs to “get real” about the problems being caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said. Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has been fiercely critical of the UK Government’s plans to override parts of the international deal which was struck over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements.
POLITICS
newschain

Plan to override protocol has left businesses in doubt, says industry boss

The UK Government’s legislation to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol has plunged businesses back into uncertainty, a Co Tyrone business owner has said. Darragh Cullen, managing director of Edge Innovate in Dungannon, said the feeling now is similar to the uncertainty and worry felt following the UK’s vote to leave the European Union in 2016.
ECONOMY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy