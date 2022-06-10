Two Tight Wins Come Eagles Way This Week

The No. 8 in Class 2A Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team made quick work of the visiting Tipton Tigers Monday at Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman. The Hawks completed the season sweep by a 10-0 score in five innings. Mid-Prairie scored in every inning, posting two each in the first and second, one in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth to end things early. Mid-Prairie had nine total hits, eight team RBI and drew five walks. Cain Brown and Karson Grout had three hits each and each scored two runs. Grout and Dylan Henry each drove in a pair. Brady Weber was the winning pitcher, throwing all five, allowing just one hit and striking out six. The Golden Hawks are now 8-6 on the year and travel to Anamosa Tuesday.
