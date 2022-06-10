ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Shane McClanahan shoves, and Shohei Ohtani plays the hero

By Jake Devin
Pinstripe Alley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees had a busy night yesterday, what with having to rally after seeing their ace get demolished early on. They managed to find a way to win, but it was a light day elsewhere in the league, with just a couple of division rivals in action. Here’s what went...

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pinstripe Alley

How Aaron Boone stacks up to recent Yankees managers

Subjectively, I have always liked Aaron Boone as the manager for the New York Yankees. He has never caused me to scream at my TV for making a frustrating decision, though that certainly won’t apply for all fans. He’s also helmed the team through a period of success, at least in the regular season. How does Boone stack up compared to other recent Yankees managers? Baseball reference provides the relevant historical data.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Another week has gone by, and still the Yankees are on top of the world. New York’s dominant regular season is no early-season fluke anymore, as they’ve stayed at or near the top the entire way through a third of the season. Now comes another tough stretch for the team, with expected playoff opponents in Tampa, Toronto, and Houston all on the docket, but even a so-so performance would still have them out in front — a strong run here, and they could be cruising through the first half.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Possible Bullpen Trade Targets for the Yankees

While a lot has gone right for the Yankees this year, one area where the team could improve in both the short-term and the long-term is in the bullpen. Clay Holmes has been elite as the Yankees closer and he's the most trustworthy high-leverage bullpen arm the Yankees have while the options behind him and Michael King (who seems to have gotten back on track after a rough May) leave a lot to be desired. Chad Green is out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga are still on the injured list and weren't exactly effective before hitting the shelf. As a result, lower leverage arms like Lucas Luetge, Wandy Peralta, Miguel Castro, and Ron Marinaccio have had to step up, which won't be sustainable come playoff time. After this year -- Chapman, Green, Castro, and Zack Britton are all free agents and probably won't be brought back on new deals. The good news for the Yankees is that under Matt Blake, most of the bullpen arms they've acquired from other teams like Holmes and Peralta have flourished, and the solution to the Yankees' immediate and future bullpen issues might be to trade for someone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Braves extend win streak to 13 with 10-4 win against Nationals

The Atlanta Braves are approaching history with a win streak that is now 13 after a 10-4 victory against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. It's the longest win streak for a defending champion since the 1954 New York Yankees won 13 straight after winning the 1953 World Series. It'd take another five wins to match the 1953 Yankees' 18-game win streak that happened less than a year after the team won the 1952 World Series.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Vasquez, Sikkema turn in strong starts

C Rob Brantly 0-4 RF Ryan LaMarre 0-2, SB. Matt Krook 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 7 K, 1 HR (loss) Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 7-1 vs. Akron RubberDucks. Matt Minnick 0.1 IP, 1 H, 6 R (5 ER), 3 BB, 1 HR (loss) Emmanuel...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Series Preview

After wrapping up a dominant series sweep of the Cubs on Sunday, the Yankees got a day off. However, tonight they’ll be back in action for a faceoff against an old foe. Tonight, the Rays are coming to town for a three-game set. Tampa Bay has infamously had the Yankees’ number in recent years, including knocking them out in the 2020 ALDS.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 18, Cubs 4: Papa Bears smack Baby Bears

It’s strange to recap a game like this. What do you focus on in a game where the line score looks like an entire phone number? The Yankees took off from the word go, putting up five runs in the first and keeping their feet on the gas the rest of the way, putting up 18 runs and completing the sweep of the Cubs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy