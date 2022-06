The New York Mets are taking things slow with their injured ace. Jacob deGrom threw another bullpen session on Saturday, his third total since beginning mound work on June 4. But according to a source, he is still going through his mound progression and has not yet been cleared to move to the next step of facing live hitters. DeGrom will continue throwing long-toss and will get back on the mound for another bullpen session when scheduled. It's unknown exactly when his next bullpen session will occur, but it could come sometime this week based off the previous steps in his progression.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO