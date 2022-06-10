ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Hawks Drop Two in Conference

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

The middle part of the week has not been kind to the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team. They were beaten Wednesday at Iowa City Regina by the rival Regals 2-1. It was Mid-Prairie that scored first with their run coming in their first at...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 1

kciiradio.com

Hawks Hang Ten on Tigers

The No. 8 in Class 2A Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team made quick work of the visiting Tipton Tigers Monday at Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman. The Hawks completed the season sweep by a 10-0 score in five innings. Mid-Prairie scored in every inning, posting two each in the first and second, one in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth to end things early. Mid-Prairie had nine total hits, eight team RBI and drew five walks. Cain Brown and Karson Grout had three hits each and each scored two runs. Grout and Dylan Henry each drove in a pair. Brady Weber was the winning pitcher, throwing all five, allowing just one hit and striking out six. The Golden Hawks are now 8-6 on the year and travel to Anamosa Tuesday.
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Sigourney Baseball and Softball Roll By HLV

Another day at the office meant another couple wins for the Sigourney summer teams on Monday when they downed South Iowa Cedar League foe HLV in a pair of games. The softball team won their sixth in a row with a 10-0 win over the Warriors (2-7, 2-6) in five innings. Four runs in the first, three in the third, and three in the fifth was all the Savages needed to make it a short night. Darby Mitchell recorded a double and triple with one RBI and Rain Barthelman had a pair of singles for a nine-hit offense. Carly Goodwin surrendered just one hit in four innings of work in the circle and 11 of the 12 outs came via strikeout. The black and gold improve to 12-3 overall and 9-1 in the SICL.
SIGOURNEY, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens Meet Nikes and Bears

The Hillcrest Academy boys and girls of summer are back on the diamond Tuesday to take on Burlington Notre Dame and Danville. For the Raven boys, the opponent is the Nikes. Hillcrest is 4-5 on the year following a 5-1 loss to Highland at Duane Banks Field at the University of Iowa Monday. The Ravens are hitting .228 with Luke Schrock’s bat leading the way at .405 with 15 hits and 11 runs scored. Jace Rempel has driven in a team best nine. Hillcrest has a team ERA of 4.02, paced by Seth Ours at 2.71 in 21 innings with a 1-2 mark. Burlington Notre Dame is 6-6 this year after splitting a Monday doubleheader with cross town rival West Burlington by 7-6 and 10-9 scores. For the year, the Nikes are hitting .202 as a team with Isaiah Crow at .353. Owen Gulick and Caden Schwenker each have five hits. Schwenker has scored six times and Carson Chiprez and Dylan Kipp have four RBI. On the mound, they hold a 4.58 ERA. Schwenker is 2-0 in 15 innings with a 1.43 mark.
DANVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Lions Get Revenge on Wildcats

Second time through Southeast Iowa Super Conference play and the Lone Tree softball team got revenge last night with an 8-2 win over Columbus Community in an all KCII area showdown. The Wildcats handled the first meeting in May by a 14-4 score, but the Lions made it apparent early...
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawk Softball Rides Longest Winning Streak of the Season

It’s been a successful last five days for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball program as they string together their longest winning streak of the year. Mid-Prairie has won four in a row, beginning with a 9-6 win at North Cedar Thursday. The Hawks scored in their first three-at-bats to build a 7-2 lead to run away from the Knights in Lowden. They pounded out 14 total hits, led by Gabi Robertson’s four hit, two RBI night. Brittany Kinsinger added three hits and drove in two. Syndey Knebel and Sophie Miller each drove in a pair. Landry Pacha went the distance in the circle for her first win, giving up eight hits, six earned runs and striking out seven.
LOWDEN, IA
kciiradio.com

Clarahan’s Walk Off Bomb Stretches Eagle Win Streak to Five

Taking after this week’s weather, the Keota baseball team is scorching right now and North Mahaska wasn’t able to stop the blaze last night when the Eagles pulled off a dramatic 9-6 walk off win in a critical South Iowa Cedar League matchup. Trailing 6-4 heading into the...
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Softball Split Jesup Tournament, Host Keokuk Tonight

A relentless week on the diamond finished up on Saturday for the Washington softball team when they split a pair of games at the Jesup tournament. The bats got rolling and never stopped in the opener beating North Fayette Valley 15-3 in four innings. The Demons scored twice in the first, five times in the second, six in the third, and twice in the fourth to cap off the win against the TigerHawks (5-6). The offense had 10 hits with Bella Salazar going 3-for-4 with two RBI and Leighton Salazar finishing 2-for-3 with three runs knocked in. Kendall Hinrichsen had a couple hits and scored twice. Bella Salazar picked up the win in four innings of work giving up three runs on eight hits and striking out five. The team turned around and faced the 12th ranked team in class 5A in Dubuque Hempstead with the Mustangs winning 15-2. Ella Greiner and Leighton Salazar each brought in runs on singles. Halle Cuddeback surrendered eight earned runs on 13 hits in 3 1/3 innings.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Demon Softball Respond with Sweep of Chiefs

After a long and grueling last week, the Washington softball team picked up a pair of important wins last night in a home doubleheader sweep of Keokuk by 3-2 and 7-0 scores. As heard on KCII, game one saw both pitchers go back and forth on the hot evening with Bella Salazar and Ada Wood in a duel. Tied 2-2 in the sixth, Kendall Hinrichsen had the game’s biggest hit with a two out knock to centerfield that scored her twin sister Lauren. The Chiefs (4-12, 2-5) did not go down quietly in the seventh by putting a pair of runners on at the corners, but a hard hit ball to shortstop was stopped by Kendall Hinrichsen and she fired to first just in time for the victory. Washington scattered five hits with Leighton Salazar going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Bella Salazar tossed the complete game in 97 pitches surrendering two earned runs on six hits and striking out five.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Paisley Sensational as Huskies Complete Season Sweep of Hillcrest; Highland Girls Also Sweep Away Ravens

The Highland baseball and softball teams made it four for four this year against the Hillcrest Ravens, finishing a pair of season sweeps Monday night. In a game heard on AM and FM KCII from Duane Banks Field on the campus of the University of Iowa, Highland never trailed in a 5-1 baseball win over the Ravens. The Huskies scored twice in the first when Connor Grinstead and Chase Schultz came home on RBI from Trevor McFarland and Kaige Vonnhame. Highland starter Ethan Paisley was determined to make that stand up, allowing just one hit through the first three innings and taking a shut out into the seventh. The Huskies added insurance runs in the fifth when Luke Miller came home on a wild pitch and two in the sixth when Vonnhame and Logan Bonebrake scored. Hillcrest broke through in the seventh with two hits with two outs as Rowan Miller came home on a passed ball. After the game, Paisley spoke with KCII sports about his night on the mound and the importance of his team scoring early. He said, “Just being able to throw strikes whenever I can is important. Moving around the plate and making sure that my breaking ball was finishing where I wanted it to. Thanks to my defense tonight, they stepped up quite a bit. With runners on tonight I just had to throw strikes and give my defense the best chance to succeed for us and that’s what happened. It felt good to get two runs early. It’s good momentum to start off and it just gives a good feeling to a pitcher.”
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Fifth Inning Launches Lion Baseball Past Warriors, Softball Tripped Up

A crossover SEISC matchup took place in Lone Tree on Friday with the Lion summer teams splitting a doubleheader with Van Buren. Trailing 5-4 in the fifth, the Lion baseball squad put up a crooked number of six runs that propelled them to a 10-6 victory over the Warriors (5-8). The team had nine hits with Mathew Hemsted going 2-for-4 with three RBI while Cade Shield and Tyler Bell brought in a pair of runs. Shield got the win on the hill tossing four innings surrendering no earned tallies on four hits. They improve to 5-5 overall and 4-4 in the league.
LONE TREE, IA
kmaland.com

2023 RB Raphael commits to Iowa

(Iowa City) -- Running back Kendrick Raphael has committed to Iowa. The four-star 2023 commit chose the Hawkeyes over offers from North Carolina State, Appalachian State, Boston College and Buffalo. Raphael is the 11th commit to the Hawkeyes’ 2023 class.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

83 Days Until Hawkeye Football: Jameson Witte & Alex Eichmann

Our next Hawkeyes are a pair of freshmen who likely need some seasoning before they see the field. O’Fallon, MO (St. Dominic) Witte accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity for Iowa in 2020 after playing just two seasons of football throughout his high school career. He accepted the offer over similar opportunities at Oklahoma State and Missouri as well as scholarships at lower levels, according to Rivals.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Football Lands 2023 4-Star Running Back Recruit

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Football program had a nice Monday. The team got the news that they had landed the highest-rated recruit so far for the class of 2023. The Des Moines Register reports that 4-star running back Kendrick Raphael from Naples Florida announced that he would be attending the University of Iowa to play football. Raphael shared his decision on Twitter.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Former Cedar Rapids Washington coach Frank Howell passes away

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Cedar Rapids Washington girls basketball coach Frank Howell passed away Friday. He was 52 years old. He started coaching at Wash in 2003 and was with the Warriors for 13 years guiding them to three state finals. He won a state title at Audubon in 1999.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Long and Vetter Represent Demons at State Co-Ed Meet

Tuesday, the Washington Demon golf programs sent a duo to the Class 2A State Co-Ed meet at the American Legion Course in Marshalltown. Juniors Isaac Vetter and Kaylin Long paired together to shoot an 85 in the alternate shot format. That score placed them 27th of 53 pairs in Class 2A, which consists of all schools in the state with an enrollment above 350. Gilbert’s Eden Lohrbach and Spencer Clatt won the tournament with their card of 69.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Radio Iowa

Urbandale teacher crowned Miss Iowa

A middle school teacher from Urbandale was crowned the new Miss Iowa over the weekend to conclude the three-day scholarship competition in Davenport. Twenty-four-year-old Bailey Hodson says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals.
URBANDALE, IA
kciiradio.com

Annual Fun Days Event in Keota a Success

This past Friday through Sunday, the City of Keota hosted its annual Keota Fun Days celebration. The three day event included the Keota High School Alumni Reunion, horseshoe tournament, street dance, Fun Run, lots of kids activities, the Grand Parade and tractor show and parade. The KCII Big Red Radio was at the event and broadcasted live as part of the KCII Big Red Radio Summertown Tour.
KEOTA, IA
qctoday.com

Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa, named Miss Iowa 2022

Miss Iowa 2022 is Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa. Hodson was crowned Saturday night to culminate two days of competition at Davenport’s Adler Theatre. Hodson, Miss Metro, 24, is the daughter of Emily Hodson and the late Dave Hodson. She will represent Iowa in the Miss America Pageant in...
BERWICK, IA
kciiradio.com

Kenneth Eugene Nordyke

A Celebration of Life for 92-year-old Kenneth Eugene Nordyke of Richland will be held on Tuesday, June 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Woolson Friends Church Richland, Iowa. Visitation, with family present, will be June 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Woolson. Family request memorials be directed to the Kenneth E. Nordyke Memorial fund. Memorial donations may be left at the church or mailed to the family at 13223 Competine Road, Hedrick, Iowa-52563. Gould Funeral Home of Richland is in charge of arrangements.
RICHLAND, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa reports some Primary election errors due to machine malfunctions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Voting machines used in last week's Iowa primaries malfunctioned, the Iowa Secretary of State's Office said. KCRG reports just a few dozen errors have been reported, but it's raising a lot of eyebrows because those machines are used in most Iowa counties. That includes...
IOWA STATE

