Join us for a community meeting for phase 2 of PSL’s Mobility Plan. What: The City of Port St. Lucie is hosting a virtual (Zoom) and in-person meeting with the community on phase #2 of the City of Port St. Lucie’s Mobility Plan and Mobility Fee. The City is looking for community feedback for future mobility improvements. Jonathan Paul of NUE Urban Concepts will lead the meeting and welcomes the expertise the public will contribute.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO