Blue Apron Review 2022: A Great Variety of Meals to Switch Up the Menu

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This Tushy sale is one of the best bidet deals we’ve come across. Here’s why you need to shop for a bidet. While toilet paper is the de facto way many of us use to clean up after doing our (ahem) business, sometimes it just doesn’t feel like it’s getting the job done. Sure, there are flushable wipes, and you can always do a little bit of freshening up afterward. But nothing beats that crisp, just-out-of-the-shower feeling after a trip to the toilet. But we live busy lives, and it’s not always feasible to shower after every restroom visit. Luckily, there’s an alternative: the bidet.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO