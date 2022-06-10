ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engadget Podcast: Apple's WWDC 2022 and the Surface Laptop Go 2

By C. Low
Engadget
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Cherlynn and guest co-host Sam dive into all the announcements from WWDC 2022, as well as what it was like to cover the event both remotely and in-person. How did we (and our audience) feel about things that we did and didn’t see at the...

www.engadget.com

Engadget

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets by up to 45 percent

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon's Fire HD tablets are on sale at the second-lowest prices we've...
Engadget

Sony would love if you bought its $3,700 Walkman for over-the-top audiophiles

Are you the sort of music listener who'll happily pay more for a set of earphones than you would on a nice computer? If so, Sony has the MP3 players for you. The company has released two ultra-high-end Walkman MP3 players aimed squarely at audiophiles. The headliner, the $3,700 NW-WM1ZM2 (pictured at left), mates an S-Master HX digital amp with "fine-tuned" capacitors, thick Kimber Kable (to link the amp to the headphone jack) and a 99.99 percent pure gold-plated, oxygen-free copper chassis — all of which supposedly contribute to "clear, expansive" output. Even the reflow soldering includes gold that purportedly boosts sound localization and widens the sound stage.
Engadget

Spotify buys an AI startup that turns text into 'realistic' speech

Spotify's string of recent acquisitions now includes a potentially huge text-to-speech upgrade. The streaming music service is acquiring Sonantic, a startup that uses AI to produce "stunningly realistic" voices from text. While Spotify didn't divulge its exact plans for the purchase, it teased multiple potential improvements. Sonantic's tech could provide...
Engadget

Adobe will release a free version of Photoshop for browsers

Adobe plans to debut a pared down, web-only version of its popular photo-editing tool Photoshop, The Verge today. The company is currently testing this new freemium version with users in Canada, but will eventually make it available to a wider audience. For now, anyone in Canada who creates an Adobe account can access the free, browser-only version of Photoshop. Engadget has reached out to Adobe to find out when it plans to make the tool available to users worldwide, and will update when we hear back.
Luke Brooks
Engadget

The Morning After: Sony made a $3,700 Walkman

Sony has released two ultra-high-end Walkman MP3 players aimed squarely at audiophiles — and no-one else. The headliner, the $3,700 NW-WM1ZM2 (pictured left), combines an S-Master HX digital amp with "fine-tuned" capacitors, thick Kimber Kable (to link the amp to the headphone jack) and a 99.99 percent pure gold-plated, oxygen-free copper chassis. It’ll have 256GB of expandable storage. Sure.
Engadget

'Hollow Knight: Silksong' is headed to Xbox Game Pass at launch

In addition to the Switch and PC, Hollow Knight: Silksong will be headed to Xbox Game Pass when it launches, Microsoft announced during its showcase event today. And no, we still don't have a release date for Team Cherry's long-anticipated sequel (our last preview was from 2019!). There was one availability crumb, though: Xbox corporate vice president Sarah Bond noted that every game at the showcase would be playable within the next 12 months. That's far from a confirmation, especially for a game with such a lengthy development cycle, but it gives us a bit of hope that we can get hacking and slashing soon.
Engadget

Elon Musk will answer questions from Twitter employees later this week

Elon Musk will attend a virtual Twitter meeting this Thursday (June 16th) to field employee questions about his potential purchase of the social network, according to a letter to workers from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal seen by Business Insider. It'll be the first time Musk as addressed workers since he made an offer to acquire it earlier this year for $43 billion.
Engadget

Block ads, boost productivity and more with this $30 service

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Between pop-up ads, distracting notifications and compelling article headlines, we’re constantly bombarded with information on the web, so it’s easy to see why our attention spans have dwindled since the dawn of the internet. According to The Daily Collegian, “with frequent internet usage, students’ .”
Engadget

These are the games included with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

You don't have to wonder just what games you can play if you subscribe to PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium. Twitter user Wario64 has noticed that Sony published its game catalog for those who sign up for PS Plus' two higher-end plans. As hinted earlier, the company is offering a mix of big-name hits, classics (for Premium users) and lower-profile titles.
Engadget

The Morning After: An extended look at Bethesda’s space epic, 'Starfield'

It’s early Monday morning for most of you, but the work week started early for Engadget, with Xbox’s big Summer Game Fest showing. Given how many game studios Microsoft now has for its consoles and game streaming service, we were expecting a whole bunch of announcements, trailers and things to have strong opinions on.
Engadget

'Grounded' launches in September 2022 with a full campaign

If you're looking to fight ants, scale fences, zip wire across grass and wear questionable helmets, Grounded is finally out of Game Preview and coming to Xbox Game Pass this September. Obsidian Entertainment's first-person survival game is adding new bosses (including a giant mantis), the freedom to roam the entire...
Engadget

Meta rolls out parental supervision tools for Quest VR headsets

Meta is introducing new parental supervision features for Quest virtual reality headsets and Instagram. The VR safety tools, which were announced in March, are rolling out worldwide. The parental supervision process needs to be initiated on a teen's account (the minimum age to have a Facebook account is 13). A...
Engadget

'Overwatch 2' is going free-to-play with early access starting on October 4th

Activision Blizzard isn't owned by Microsoft just yet, but the publisher still had a presence at Sunday's Xbox and Bethesda showcase. There was a trailer for Overwatch 2, along with some major news. The game will be free-to-play and early access will begin on October 4th on all platforms (the Overwatch blog calls this the game's launch). There will be at least one more beta before then, with details to be announced at a reveal event on Thursday.
Engadget

Amazon's Kindle is 33 percent off right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You might have found the right Father's Day gift if there's a...
Engadget

HyperX’s Cloud Mix Buds makes managing multi-device audio a breeze

Wireless headphones have gotten better at connecting to multiple devices in recent years. But pairing can still be kind of a hassle, especially if you’re gaming on a range of devices including consoles, phones and PCs. But after testing out its new Cloud Mix Buds, it feels like HyperX has come up with a simple and elegant way of supporting wireless audio on a bunch of different gadgets, regardless of if you’re gaming or just relaxing to music.
Engadget

Hideo Kojima's next game will be published by Xbox Game Studios

The rumors were true: Hideo Kojima has confirmed his next game will be published by Xbox Game Studios. During Microsoft's Xbox and Bethesda showcase today, Kojima said there has been a game he's always wanted to create, which will be like "no one has ever experienced or seen before." Now, thanks to Microsoft's cloud technology, he says it's possible. Kojima admitted it "may take some time" before the game is completed, but that's to be expected at this point.
Engadget

Watch the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase here at 1PM ET

E3 might not be happening this year, but Summer Game Fest kicked off on Thursday and today is arguably its biggest event: the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase. The stream starts at 1pm ET, and should feature a bunch of new Xbox exclusives from Microsoft's many, many internal studios. We already got some news on the company's cloud gaming TV app early this week, and today we're hoping to hear more about Starfield and Redfall — two Bethesda games that have been delayed into 2023. It'd be nice to get some more news on Elder Scrolls VI, which was announced almost exactly four years ago.
Engadget

Apple TV 4K is at a new all-time low of $130 on Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Apple TV 4K has never been cheaper on Amazon. The 32GB...
Engadget

Apple's 2021 iPad Mini falls back to an all-time low of $400

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Apple's 2021 iPad Mini tablet is a popular choice thanks to its...
