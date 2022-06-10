ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

TEASED: This Is The New BMW M4 GT4

By Jarryd Neves
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With BMW M's 50th anniversary celebrations in full swing, the performance subsidiary has decided to mark the auspicious occasion with a slew of exciting reveals, the most recent being the incredible M4 CSL. Lighter and faster than the regular M4 on which it's based, the newcomer marks the return of the...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

This 3,000-HP Nissan GT-R Is The World's Quickest R32 Skyline

We have looped this Croydon Racing Developments R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R video over 20 times and still can't believe our eyes. This car just massacred six World records. It doesn't take long to watch the video since this street-able GT-R takes only 6.37 seconds to embarrass any R35 Nissan GT-R. The run on video is the most recent in a string of successful passes for the Croydon, Australia-based tuner and the 30-plus year old R32 GT-R codenamed JUN II just keeps getting more powerful, quicker, faster, and more outrageous in street trim.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW 2 Series Drag Race: M2 Competition Vs. M240i xDrive

For those of us looking for that old connection to the classic BMW driving experience of yesteryear, the BMW M2 is a solid option. In M2 Competition trim, the feisty coupe is fairly lightweight but more importantly can be ordered with a six-speed manual box mated to RWD. But however quaint those connections to BMW legacy models may be, the modern transmissions and AWD xDrive technology mean that an acceleration test might favor the new school in the contest. This is where drag races and roll races on video capture the struggle between the raw power of the M2 Comp DCT RWD and the grip of the M240i xDrive both in 'auto mode' and stock trim.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Audi A6 Is Already Getting A Facelift

The big news surrounding Audi of late is that the German luxury automaker has decided to enter the world of Formula 1. That's great, but what matters more to the everyday individual is what its road cars are like, and there are loads of new ones on the way. Among them is the all-electric A6 e-tron, but before that arrives, we're waiting to see what a facelift has done for the regular Audi A6. We first got spy shots of the updated model last year, and now we've finally been given another look at the car. This time, the details are far clearer.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Car That Made Audi Turns 50 This Year

If you wanted a prestigious German car in the 1970s, chances are you would have ended up with a Mercedes-Benz or BMW. But another marque was blossoming and would soon introduce a car so excellent that consumers had no choice but to pay attention. First introduced in 1972, the Audi...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
CarBuzz.com

BMW Unveils Extensive Updates For 2023 Lineup

In May, we reported on a slew of updates BMW plans to roll out on several 2023 models. Some of the changes include new colors, updated trim options, and new engines for its global lineup. Improvements come at a cost, though, with the luxury automaker announcing a price hike for the entire lineup - the Alpina B8, for example, is now $5,000 dearer than before.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Bugatti Reveals Special-Edition Chiron In Monaco

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is truly something special and has been inspired by many exciting motorsport achievements. As impressive as the regular model is, Bugatti took things to another level late last year when it opened its Sur Mesure bespoke customization program with a handpainted car called the Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix. This particular commission was inspired by the Bugatti Type 51 that Louis Chiron, the car's namesake, piloted to victory at the Monaco Grand Prix in 1931. Thus, it's only fitting that Bugatti had the special edition shipped to the principality to join in on the festivities of "the most exclusive car show in the world" - Top Marques Monaco - at the Grimaldi Forum overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M4#Bmw M2#Gt4#Vehicles#The New Bmw M4#Bmw M#Bmw Motorsport
CarBuzz.com

Fastest Quarter-Mile Production Cars In 2022

Zero to 60 mph times have long been a bone of contention as a benchmark for acceleration. The reality is that it's the best way to convey a car's ability to get up to speed. But also the ideal way to talk about a road car's performance that doesn't involve a track visit with a large variation of corners, a suite of measuring instruments, and a bunch of graphs. Automakers making performance cars have that detailed information, but most people would prefer a shorthand version of performance capabilities, then a description of how the car drives rather than a whole slideshow of graphs.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Says Small Brands Won't Survive The EV Revolution

Ford has been hard at work accelerating its electric strategy with exciting new vehicles beyond just the current Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning. This is proving to be a challenge for all automakers as they aim to achieve the same goals, and Ford CEO Jim Farley foresees some big changes coming as a result of these shared goals. For some, that will mean benefits, while for others it will mean potentially closing shop. Speaking at the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference earlier this month, the CEO revealed his predictions for the industry as it undergoes a fundamental, transformative change towards full-scale electrification.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's Exciting New EV Aimed Squarely At Tesla Model 3

You may not be a fan of Tesla (or its CEO, Elon Musk) but there's no denying the company knows how to build a good EV. Take the Model 3, for instance. With incentives included, the base model can cost as little as $39,640 but still boasts a claimed 267-mile range and a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 5.8 seconds.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Acura's Most Important Cars

When Honda introduced Acura, the first Japanese luxury car brand in America, it was met with the same skepticism as when Honda itself first started selling cars here. Honda built small economical cars, so what business did it have in the premium market with the likes of BMW, Mercedes, and Cadillac? Motoring media and automotive executives alive scoffed at the idea. Now Acura is in its 35th year as a brand, and Japanese luxury brands have a large chunk of the premium market. Acura's story is different from Lexus, though. as Acura lost its way in the 21st century. Partly as it didn't continue to separate from its parent brand as strongly as Lexus has, and partly through risk aversion - Acura has traditionally had high profit margins for Honda, and that has led to staleness. Acura peaked in the 1990s, then again in the mid-2000s, but now the brand is working to recapture its glory. Acura has great cars on the road now, but the rebirth of the Integra is going to be key to Acura bringing younger owners into the brand - as well as older buyers back.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac's Escalade-V Could Have Had A V16 Engine

The Cadillac Escalade-V is Caddy's most powerful SUV ever. In fact, it's the most powerful full-size SUV on sale right now, equipped with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8, producing 682 horsepower. But did you know Cadillac was once planning a more powerful Escalade?. The current V has enough power to get...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

RUMOR: Fully-Electric Toyota C-HR In The Works

With its funky styling and starting MSRP of $24,130, it's no wonder the Toyota C-HR enjoys such great popularity with global consumers. First introduced to the world in late 2016, it's starting to get a bit long-in-the-tooth and will require a replacement if Toyota wants to compete with the newly-introduced Honda HR-V.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Cadillac Escalade-V First Drive Review: America, V-Yeah!!!

Electric vehicles are taking over; it's evident everywhere you look around the industry. Even General Motors, a company heralded for its small-block V8 engine, will go all-electric by 2035. But before it waves goodbye to gasoline, the company wants to give it a glorious send-off. So what's the most ridiculous thing GM could think of? How about shoving a supercharged V8 into an Escalade? Enter the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

People Are Loving Audi's New Charging Hubs

Over the last couple of years, automakers have steadily improved the quality of their electric vehicles. They've slowly become more attainable, too: the Audi Q4 e-tron starts at $49,900, not much more than the slower and less powerful Audi Q5 40 TFSI at $43,300. But the appeal of a great EV can be undone by an inadequate charging network. In May, Ford CEO Jim Farley was frank about the Blue Oval's underperforming charging network.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Reveals Adorable New N-Line Model

With N vehicles such as the Veloster N, Elantra N, and Kona N, Hyundai has brought performance cars at a reasonable price. And for buyers who like the sporty N flavor but don't need quite as much speed, there are N-Line models like the Tucson, Sonata, and Elantra. Much like the full-fledged N models, including the i30 N hatchback, not all of these N-Line variants are brought stateside. The 2022 Hyundai Creta N-Line is the latest example.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Student-Built Lykan Hypersport Replica Is Complete

If you haven't heard of Genius Garage, we suggest taking some time to get up to speed. This is a non-profit technical school that aims to give students real-world engineering experience to set them up for careers later in life, and the projects that this school undertakes are very interesting. One of them that is currently in the works is a mid-engine take on the Dodge Viper, but today we're focusing on a completed project. The project we refer to began more than two years ago and saw a 2007 Porsche Boxster transform into a replica of the highly limited and ridiculously expensive Lykan Hypersport.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Audi Quattro Still Looks Fresh After 28 Years In A Barn

Audi is quickly turning into one of the leading EV manufacturers around, but this German manufacturer has a dirty little secret: it created one of the most successful all-wheel-drive sports cars ever back in the 80s, and clean examples are starting to fetch crazy prices. The Audi Quattro is a road and rally racing icon, and can be considered the forefather of modern performance Audis such as the RS3 and even the RS6 Avant. First shown at the 1980 Geneva Motor Show, the Quattro would go on to become a Group B rally legend, but sometimes even legends are forgotten, and this rare 1982 right-hand-drive example has been waiting 32 years to be rediscovered.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Here's When The 2023 Cadillac Escalade Will Enter Production

It's been a busy year for the Cadillac Escalade. In March, the luxury automaker announced a spate of price hikes that would see the already expensive SUV positioned even further upmarket, but not even a starting MSRP of $79,440 can put a dent in its appeal. In the first quarter of the year, the big Caddy led the full-size luxury SUV segment with 10,505 customers signing on the dotted line.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

47K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy