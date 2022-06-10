TEASED: This Is The New BMW M4 GT4

When Honda introduced Acura, the first Japanese luxury car brand in America, it was met with the same skepticism as when Honda itself first started selling cars here. Honda built small economical cars, so what business did it have in the premium market with the likes of BMW, Mercedes, and Cadillac? Motoring media and automotive executives alive scoffed at the idea. Now Acura is in its 35th year as a brand, and Japanese luxury brands have a large chunk of the premium market. Acura's story is different from Lexus, though. as Acura lost its way in the 21st century. Partly as it didn't continue to separate from its parent brand as strongly as Lexus has, and partly through risk aversion - Acura has traditionally had high profit margins for Honda, and that has led to staleness. Acura peaked in the 1990s, then again in the mid-2000s, but now the brand is working to recapture its glory. Acura has great cars on the road now, but the rebirth of the Integra is going to be key to Acura bringing younger owners into the brand - as well as older buyers back.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO