Terre Haute, IN

$1 million in funding available for area small businesses

By Brandyn Benter
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thrive West Central says their Revolving Loan Fund now has $1,000,000 in available lending capital after receiving a grant.

The Economic Development Administration recently granted $800,000 with local community partners contributing $200,000 in matching funds. The Revolving Loan Fund was established in 2021 and is known as Spark.

Spark provides low-interest loans to businesses in Clay, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties that otherwise are unable to obtain traditional financing with the goal of helping small businesses to retain and create good jobs.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our region’s economy,” Executive Director of Thrive West Central Ryan Keller said. “We’re thrilled to receive this award from EDA and continue serving entrepreneurs as they seek to start or expand their businesses.”

This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program and its Coal Communities Commitment, which supports coal communities recovering from the pandemic to help them create new jobs and opportunities.

indyschild.com

5 Ideas for a Quick Summer Time Getaway in Indiana

School is out and there is no better time to pack up the kids and head out for a weekend getaway. Indianapolis’ central location puts us smack-dab in the middle of the action when it comes to family-friendly destinations. Here are just a few of our favorites:. Places in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Gas Prices Jump 22 Cents; Indiana Well Above National Average

STATE WIDE–Gas in Indiana is up 22 cents since last week, reported Gasbuddy.com. The state average Monday morning was $5.22 per gallon, while the national average surpassed $5 per gallon and sat at $5.01. For Indiana gas prices were up around 80 cents since one month ago and $2.20,...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

