UFC 275 loses main card clash between Rogerio Bontorin and Manel Kape

The UFC 275 pay-per-view main card has lost a key flyweight bout.

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape is off Saturday’s card due to weight management issues from Bontorin’s side. The Brazilian was removed from the fight for medical reasons, a UFC official confirmed to MMA Junkie.

According to Eurosport NL, Bontorin was taken to the hospital hours ago. Brazilian outlet Combate additionally reported Bontorin encountered kidney issues during the weight cut.

UFC 275 takes place Saturday at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Winless in his past four bouts, Bontorin (16-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC) was eyeing his first win since scoring a first-round TKO of Raulian Paiva in August 2019. Meanwhile, Kape (17-6 MMA, 2-2 UFC) was looking to string his third straight win after back-to-back Round 1 finishes of Ode Osbourne and Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

It’s unknown at this time which fight will be elevated to the main card in place of Kape vs. Bontorin.

The current UFC 275 lineup includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka – for light heavyweight title

Champ Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos – for women’s flyweight title

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Seungwoo Choi vs. Josh Culibao

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun

Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kyung Ho Kang

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)