Rochester, NY

Red Wings blow 3-0 lead in 9th for 3rd straight loss

By Matt Driffill
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings dropped their third straight game in St. Paul Thursday after giving up a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning.

Red Wings pitchers Logan Verrett, Patrick Murphy, and Tyler Clippard kept the Saints off the board until the final inning, but Reed Garrett gave up two homers, to St Paul’s Spencer Steer and Josh Andreoli, in the final two at-bats to give the home team the comeback win.

To rub salt in the wound, there were two outs when the walk-off home-run was hit.

The loss gives Rochester their first three-game losing streak since early April.

Red Wings pitcher Cade Cavalli, winner of two straight, will take the mount first in Friday’s game.

