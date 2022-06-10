ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Tim’s Travels: U.S. Navy Blue Angels

By Tim Ezell
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS – There are some amazing aircraft at the Spirit...

fox2now.com

FOX2Now

Free Trip Tuesday – Baseball Heaven Staycation from Explore St. Louis!

Free Trip Tuesday sponsored by Ryan Kelley The Home Loan Expert. Whether you’re attending an event or making family memories, St. Louis is alive with energy and excitement from the iconic Gateway Arch to a host of affordable attractions, this family staycation celebrates all the many ways your family can enjoy what St. Louis has to offer in our own town! This prize package is valued at over $1,500!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: Arctic Ice

ST. LOUIS – The heat is on Tuesday. Which means a miserable day for those working outside. However, Tim Ezell may need a parka for his job. He’s braving the cold this morning at Arctic Ice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

“It’s in the sizzle” | The burger that’s been a “smash” in St. Louis since 1934

Like toasted ravioli and provel cheese, St. Louis is inextricably linked to the hamburger. The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in Forest Park was a coming- out party for the hamburger. Three decades after that grand world’s fair, another burger took center stage in the Midwest: the smashburger, which made its debut in February 1934 at the venerable chain Steak ’n Shake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KIX 105.7

A Missouri Library Is Named One Of The Top 11 Most Beautiful In The Country

When I was a kid, I spent a fair amount of time at my local library. It was a quiet place to study, they had activities for kids, a chess club, and I was able to get just about any book I needed either for school or for leisure. I read a lot as a kid. Now, libraries seem to be a quiet place to get free internet, computer help, send a fax, as well as reading. A St Louis Library has been recognized as one of the most beautiful in the country.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Zoo visitors can beat the heat inside the Bird House once again

ST. LOUIS – Temperatures may be surging but the Saint Louis Zoo still draws crowds. And those visitors need to take a break sometimes. “It’s about 100 degrees out today. So, it’s nice to finally get some fresh air inside and just look at the birds in some nice cool air,” said zoo visitor Jacob Brown.
FOX2Now

Post Malone coming to St. Louis in September for ‘Twelve Carat Tour’

ST. LOUIS – Post Malone will pay a visit to St. Louis this fall as part of his upcoming “Twelve Carat Tour.”. The Grammy-nominated rapper will perform in 33 cities in North America over 66 days as part of his fall tour. Organizers announced the tour Monday, which comes after he released his fourth album “Twelve Carat Toothache” earlier this month. Post Malone will be joining by special guest Roddy Ricch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Home crafting business to attend networking luncheon

ST. LOUIS – Go Glittery! will be one of many mentoring businesses looking for new talent at the Transition to Position Luncheon. Owner Nancy Young Scheberle previewed purchases and parties at her home crafting shop. She also explained how she will pass along resumes to possible employers at the luncheon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

6 new St. Louis-area restaurants to try this month

From the intimate 24-seat dining room to the Japanese noodle machine to the line spilling down the sidewalk, every detail of Menya Rui in Lindenwood Park evokes the tiny noodle shops of Tokyo. Then, of course, there’s the ramen – chewy, fresh noodles are available in three styles: ramen, tsukemen (chilled noodles dipped into concentrated scallop aroma broth) or mazemen (a brothless noodle dish with an assortment of toppings). The concise menu is completed with a crisp, pickled cucumber salad and impossibly juicy, crisp fried chicken karaage. Chef-owner Steven Pursley’s years of experience working in ramen joints in Japan, some of St. Louis’ finest restaurants, and his popular pop-up series Ramen x Rui have led to this well-oiled machine, and it’s something special.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

What to know ahead of this weekend’s Spirit of St. Louis Air Show

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – It’s all eyes on the skies this weekend as the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show returns to Chesterfield for the first time in three years. Air shows are planned from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Dozens of pilots, including ones for the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, will fly throughout both days, though organizers have not released an exact timetable of when certain aircraft will make way through the St. Louis sky.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

Imo’s Pizza and Stray Rescue team up for pets

ST. LOUIS – Animal shelter Stray Rescue shows million on social media the incredible and dangerous work they do getting abandoned, injured, and stray dogs and cats off the streets of St. Louis. The shelter is completely full and they are teaming up with Imo’s Pizza to help increase pet adoptions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
