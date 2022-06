Temperatures are forecast to remain in the upper 90s to 100 degrees the remainder of the week. There are some precautions to take to protect yourself. Garry Berges, Geary County Emergency Management Director, said stay hydrated and drink a lot of water. "Try to stay away from the sugary drinks, alcohol. Check on your elderly neighbors and people with kids next door to you."

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO