ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

How to get into Summerfest for free on June 23

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iuevk_0g6du8iu00

Summerfest is almost here and to ramp up the excitement, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. has been sharing details on this year's festival and all it will entail.

On Friday, Summerfest announced how fans can get into the festival for free on June 23, Stomp Out Hunger Day.

According to the festival, this is the 15th year the special hunger action day has been a part of Summerfest. In those 15 years, thousands of tons of food have been donated to those in need.

This year, in an effort to get donations from festival-goers, Summerfest has a promotion where anyone who brings at least two jars of peanut butter to the gates can get into the festival for free.

The promotion is only for fans who arrive between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on the 23rd and donations will be accepted at any of the three entrance gates.

Also on Friday, Summerfest announced the lineup for the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage featuring artists like Remi Wolf, Guster, The Happy Fits, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, BoDeans, Shamarr Allen, and more.

The festival said each night will also end with a DJ session on that stage.

“We look forward to bringing great music and experiences to the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage, driving a great discussion on technology at Summerfest Tech, and helping to bring the community together to support those in need through the Stomp Out Hunger initiative," said Phil Clement, Chief Marketing Officer, Johnson Controls.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 3

Shayly
8d ago

I'm never attending again. When you run with unconstitutional mandates and demand everyone be vaccinated to enter, you face the results of that. Summerfest did that last year. We will not forget.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Bodeans#Summerfest Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy