A Mt. Vernon flight instructor and the Mt. Vernon Experimental Aircraft Association are among the inductees this year to the Illinois Aviation Hall of Fame. Steve Willis is a flight instructor at the Mt. Vernon Outland Airport. He served in the US Air Force from 1969 to 1997, flying F-4 Phantoms and F-16 Falcons and then serving as an instructor pilot. Following his tours of duty, he returned home to the Mt. Vernon area and became deeply involved with airport activities and flight instruction. He is the current President of the EAA Chapter 1155 at Mt. Vernon, where he currently leads the chapter in the restoration of a Pietenpol aircraft. Willis has also been involved in Rend Lake RC Club activities and Angel Flights. He participates in EAA Young Eagles activities as both a pilot and event coordinator and works with the EAA Chapter to assist with coordination at the Air Venture Cup Races and Midwest LSA Expo.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO