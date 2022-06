COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – This year’s Strawberry Fest and Craft Show in downtown Coldwater will feature a record number of vendors. City of Coldwater Community Enrichment Director Julie Santure says the 150 vendors Saturday will line both sides of Chicago Street west of the Four Corners, as well as along South Monroe Street. She says there are a number of new vendors this year.

COLDWATER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO