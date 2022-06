RuPaul took home a top honor at the Tony Awards on Sunday night when A Strange Loop won Best Musical at the 75th annual awards show. The Drag Race superstar is one of the many starry names credited as a producer on the musical that has taken Broadway by storm since it debuted in April, along with Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Jennifer Hudson (who is now an EGOT with this win), Mindy Kaling, and Billy Porter. Written by Michael R. Jackson — who won a 2020 Pulitzer for his work — the show follows the story of Usher (Jaquel Spivey), a Black queer musical theater composer who is writing a musical about a Black queer musical composer while working as an usher at The Lion King.

