Indianapolis, IN

Where Is Sherman? The Indy Zoo Ahead of Zoobilation

Fox 59
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS– The countdown is over to Indy’s wildest party!...

fox59.com

indyschild.com

9 Places to Splash the Summer Away near Indianapolis

Finding somewhere to cool down on a hot day is easy this summer. From beaches to pools, the Indianapolis area has something for every age and every mood. Opening May 29 the park offers waterslides, a lazy river, the FlowRider (surf simulator), and more. Season passes are available as well as single day tickets priced at $12 for adults, $9 for kids and seniors. www.carmelclayparks.com/the-waterpark.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 Indiana restaurants make DoorDash’s Most Loved list

Two Indiana restaurants have been recognized as being among the best of the best, in a new list by DoorDash. The food delivery service announced its first ever awards list honoring the 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022. The qualifying businesses are not only...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Hotel Indy hosts adoption, fundraising parties for Indy Humane

INDIANAPOLIS — Do you like parties? (check) What about puppies? (obviously — check, check) In that case, you’re cordially invited to the Paddock Puppy Party every third Wednesday of the month this summer downtown at Hotel Indy. Indy Humane will bring adoptable dogs, and you can also...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

5 Ideas for a Quick Summer Time Getaway in Indiana

School is out and there is no better time to pack up the kids and head out for a weekend getaway. Indianapolis’ central location puts us smack-dab in the middle of the action when it comes to family-friendly destinations. Here are just a few of our favorites:. Places in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Indianapolis

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Indianapolis on Tripadvisor (STACKER) There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Hey Little Diddle

CARMEL– Brighten your kids’ closet with some cool, sustainable clothes for the summer heat! Sherman has a look at a cool new place to shop for the little ones. For more on Hey Little Diddle click here.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Nine Lives Cat Cafe helping hundreds of cats get adopted

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelley Niiyama, the owner of Nine Lives Cat Cafe, stopped by with a couple of adoptable cats from the Misty Eyes Animal Center. David Malloy, a Nine Lives Cat Cafe volunteer and cat wrangler, tells us what he enjoy most about volunteering at the cafe. The starts...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Professional bodybuilder opens unique gym on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Nate Epler, a professional bodybuilder, recently opened a 23,000-square-foot gym called American Muscle Factory on the south side of Indianapolis. “This is unlike anything, really, you're going to see as far as in this market," said Epler. "In Indiana, we have a lot of corporate gyms and a lot of studio gyms, and what I found over the last probably five-to-six years of being in the fitness industry, is that we really didn't have anything that was really tailored towards fitness enthusiasts."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Lawrence’s Juneteenth Jubilee is free family-friendly event

INDIANAPOLIS — Teresa Reynolds and the Slickstones perform L’Afrique ahead of Lawrence’s Juneteenth Jubilee. You’ll be able to catch Teresa and her band at the free family-friendly event on Saturday, June 18th from 4-9 p.m. To learn about this event and other Lawrence events, visit artsforlawrence.org.
LAWRENCE, IN
Fox 59

Fivethirty Home offers home décor and painting classes

INDIANAPOLIS — Erica Carptener, the owner of Fivethirty Home, joins Ryan in the studio today to share what you can expect when shopping at her Zionsville store. The women owned business features several products from other women owned businesses like Jolie Paint, Rifle Paper, Antique Candle Co. and more. This fall will be Fivethirty Home’s ten year anniversary. Keep an eye out on their social media to stay up to date with their celebration events!
ZIONSVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

Annual Motorcycles on Meridian discontinued

INDIANAPOLIS — Organizers of the annual Motorcycles on Meridian event that has occurred in Downtown Indianapolis since 2008 have decided to discontinue the event. The groups are instead working on a new event to celebrate the motorcycling community in Central Indiana. Each summer, thousands of motorcyclists would park their...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Former IMPD commander, retired captain dies at 61

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis police commander and retired captain has died from cancer at the age of 61. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Sunday the death of former East District Commander Michael Bruin. Bruin, who went by Mike according to IMPD, was a retired captain. Captain Bruin...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy Now Pop Quiz: Test your pop culture knowledge

INDIANAPOLIS — Play along with one of our favorite games, the Indy Now Pop Quiz. This game puts our pop culture knowledge to the test with questions about music, movies, celebrities, trends, fashion and more. Can you name Kim Kardashian’s second husband, for example? How about the brand name...
Fox 59

Excessive Heat Warnings hold for another day as HOT DOME hangs overhead

Under the weight of an upper-air high pressure, ore hot dome, temperatures have heated and will challenge records again Wednesday. The official high in Indianapolis Tuesday reached 93° one-degree shy of the record set in 1954, but there is always tomorrow. With a high level of humidity the heat index rose well above 100° peaking at 102° in Indianapolis and 110° in Kokomo.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

