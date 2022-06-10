ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck bicycle group just days from world’s toughest cross-country race

 4 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Riders like Melanie Carvell are grabbing vital components for Race Across America, like her bike gear in addition to having to pack her bags before hitting the road.

“We made 60 breakfast burritos the other day and put them in the freezer. We’ve been preparing meals and our mechanics have been busy getting our bikes ready,” Carvell said.

Race Across America is considered one of the world’s toughest bicycle races. This year, it starts in California and ends in Maryland. Solos racers have 12 days to complete the race and relay teams have 9 days to finish the journey.

The race starts June 14th, and the training is not complete yet. Riders like Carvell have been setting alarms to wake up at 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. to get practice runs.

“It feels surreal to be at this point where we just have a couple more workouts to do,” Carvell said.

A race like this is near and dear to Carvell’s heart as she knows the feeling of losing someone so meaningful in life.

“I lost both my parents in this last decade and that journey is just so hard. I would love to be a part of something that could make that road a little bit easier,” Carvell said.

This is why she will continue to ride and bring awareness about the Gaia Home being built which will provide a 24-hour hospice care resident, the first in the state.

“We’ll be riding day and night for seven days, four hours or riding, four hours of rest and doing that for seven days in a row,” Carvell said.

Carvell won’t be alone in the race, there will be a team of 14 participating in total. All of those who are riding are members of the Bismarck bicycle group Love, Sweat & Gears.

The team will start making their way to California this upcoming Tuesday or Wednesday.

Carvel also said after recovering from this race she plans on bringing out her gravel bike and doing some more riding.

