KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the leg Sunday afternoon. Around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the scene of a shooting in the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard in Kalamazoo where police found one man shot in the leg.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO