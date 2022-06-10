ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Warmer temperatures this weekend

By Aaron Doudna
dakotanewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a little patchy fog across the region this morning. That will start to clear out once the sun comes up. Clouds will move through the region today and we’ll...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorms expected through Sunrise Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are in the cards for our area heading into the overnight hours. 1:37 AM UPDATE: The SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has now been extended to include Brookings, Moody, Minnehaha and Deuel counties until 3 AM. The watch may likely be extended east and/or another watch could be issued downstream into Minnesota. A line of severe thunderstorms is tracking through Huron and Mitchell and is moving east-northeast at 50 mph. Areas along I-29 from Watertown to Sioux Falls should consider seeking shelter as these storms may produce winds up to 70 mph, hail to quarter size and possibly brief tornadoes.
dakotanewsnow.com

T-Juanita Street Food and Cheladas grand opening in Sioux Falls Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - T-Juanita Street Food and Cheladas is opening in Sioux Falls with a special performance and specialty foods. The restaurant located at 702 E. Eighth St. will celebrate its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Singer Jenni Lopez will take to the stage from 5 p.m. to close, and there will be special foods in addition to the regular menu.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SiouxFalls.Business Report: Amazon fulfillment center opening delayed, second Freddy’s location coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Tuesday, you can find the SiouxFalls.Business report on Dakota News Now at 5 p.m. on KSFY. This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about a delay in the opening of the Sioux Falls Amazon fulfillment center, as well as the second Freddy’s Steakburgers and Custard location coming to western Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Food distribution centers feel the impact of inflation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Inflation has had an impact on all people and local food assistance programs are seeing this impact. Programs like Faith Temple Church Food Giveaway, and the Mobile Food Pantry of Sioux Falls say they have been busy keeping up with demand. Director for the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Several features come down to final turn Saturday at I-90 Speedway

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 118 cars hit the dirt in Hartford at I-90 Speedway and produced several hours of great racing headlined by some photo finish on the final turn. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:. -Levi Vander Weide edging Dustin Gulbrandon in the Hobby...
HARTFORD, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Union Gospel Mission Sioux Falls asks for help hydrating the homeless

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Though summer has barely begun, rising temperatures this month may affect the health and wellbeing of homeless men, women, and children on the streets, say officials at Union Gospel Mission. With the recent heat wave and expected climbing temperatures, CEO Eric Weber is working...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com

SF Thunder FC fall at home to Duluth FC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Thunder FC are still looking for their first win of the year after falling at home 3-2 to Duluth FC. For Sioux Falls, their two second half goals came from James Bolger in the 56th minute, and from Ethan Glissendorf in the 83rd minute. Both goals would pull the Thunder level with Duluth. Samuel Baraka was cautioned with a yellow card in the 16th minute, while Riley Aarbo was sent off in the 88th minute.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: ‘No obvious trauma’ to body found in Big Sioux River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a body was found in the Big Sioux River. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the body was spotted Tuesday around 7 a.m. by someone taking a walk while on a break from work. Reports indicate the body was “hung up” on some rocks in the river in Fawick Park. Fire rescue responders were able to get the body out of the river.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Berg made his final throws for Northern very memorable

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Watertown’s Tanner Berg is a national champion in Track and Field. He’s the 8th athlete at Northern in the school’s history to win an individual national title. But it comes as no surprise. He went into the National Track and Field meet...
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Storm keep winning ways with show over Bismarck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Storm keep rolling and stay in playoff contention with a 49-44 win over Bismarck at home. The Storm held off a late rally from Bismarck, even as the Bucks scored 22 in the fourth quarter. Dalton Sneed completed 11 of 16 passes, tallying for 225 yards and five touchdowns. Nate Chavious led Sioux Falls in rushing, gaining 57 yards on six carries for one touchdown. Sneed also rushed for one touchdown of his own. Aaron Dilworth and Donnie Corley each grabbed two touchdowns, with Carlos Thompson pulling one in as well.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
dakotanewsnow.com

Finding the perfect gift for Father’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With just one week until Father’s Day time is running out to find the perfect gift for your dad. That’s why James Payer II, director of marketing and business development at the Empire Mall, joined Dakota News Now to showcase some gift ideas you can find in their stores.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Community celebrates restoration of Tuthill House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was an uncertain future for the Tuthill House here in Sioux Falls but through fundraising efforts they were able to restore the property and have an open house today. You’ll recall, the Sioux falls Parks and Rec board declared the house surplus in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Names released from fatal bicycle/truck crash north of Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials released the names of the people involved in the bicycle accident involving a truck that happened north of Brookings on Thursday. Authorities say a 53-year-old man from Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Preliminary crash information...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Two Sioux Falls men among 31 arrested on riot charges in Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota men are among the dozens of members of a white supremacist group who were arrested for planning to riot at a pride event in Idaho, authorities say. Forty-year-old James Johnson and 24-year-old Derek Smith, both of Sioux Falls, were...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
dakotanewsnow.com

As therapist availability shrinks, a new cafe offers a safe space to seek help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the American Psychological Association, many seeking therapy are turned away or face longer waitlists due to the high demand. “There’s a lapse of time where individuals just stayed very to themselves and very connected to screens and social and all that...
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls community health status report, plans for improvement released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The newest Sioux Falls community health status report and plans for improvement have been released. The Sioux Falls Health Department, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, Avera Heart Hospital, Sanford USD Medical Center, and the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System presented findings from a collaborative Community Health Assessment collaborated to create a Community Health Assessment (CHA). The CHA is a process for understanding the residents in the Sioux Falls area’s state of health, according to a press release from the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera Medical Minute: Finding relief from chronic nerve pain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s something some of us may take for granted: the full use of our arms and hands. For Robin Duhn of Spirit Lake, Iowa, she’ll always be appreciative. “It didn’t start out as neck pain, it started out as tingling in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy