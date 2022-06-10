Warmer temperatures this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are in the cards for our area heading into the overnight hours. 1:37 AM UPDATE: The SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has now been extended to include Brookings, Moody, Minnehaha and Deuel counties until 3 AM. The watch may likely be extended east and/or another watch could be issued downstream into Minnesota. A line of severe thunderstorms is tracking through Huron and Mitchell and is moving east-northeast at 50 mph. Areas along I-29 from Watertown to Sioux Falls should consider seeking shelter as these storms may produce winds up to 70 mph, hail to quarter size and possibly brief tornadoes.

2 DAYS AGO