Tesla Cancels Online Job Fairs in China as Elon Musk Warns of Job Cuts

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 4 days ago
Tesla has scrapped three upcoming online job fairs in China without warning after Elon Musk said the company planned to slash 10 percent of its workforce....

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

