KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in providing any information to help them solve an open murder case from nine years ago. The Kinston Police Department says on June 14th, 2013, at 12:50 a.m., Robert Pridgen was shot several times while sitting in his parked vehicle at 1800 Cedar Lane. He died at the scene.

9 HOURS AGO