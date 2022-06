BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region Sunday, June 12. For the Love of Kids Car Show is happening Sunday at the Vermont Fairgrounds in Rutland. There are cool cars, food, a swap and meet, and a hot wheels scavenger hunt. The event goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations are encouraged. This is a benefit event for The Shriners Hospital.

