Anna Lee (Bell) Forshee, 95, of Arnold, formerly of Sligo, died May 27, 2022, at Sindelar Cancer Center in St. Louis. Mrs. Forshee grew up in Sligo and moved to St. Louis at age 16. She worked at General Grocery in St. Louis and then as a pastry chef at the Fox School District, from where she later retired. She was a Christian and enjoyed traveling, quilting, fishing, hunting and spending time with her family. Born Jan. 4, 1927, in Dillard, she was the daughter of the late William “Willie” Wesley Bell and Zelma Izeta (Anderson) Bell. She was preceded in death by two husbands: Albert Lawrence and Finis Forshee.

ARNOLD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO