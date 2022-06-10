ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Gun Show In Saugerties Canceled Due To Recent Mass Shootings

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
A gun show scheduled to be held over the Father's Day weekend in the Hudson Valley has been canceled due to the recent mass shootings. Photo Credit: Photo by Jay Rembert on Unsplash

A gun show scheduled to be held over the Father's Day weekend in the Hudson Valley has been canceled due to the recent mass shootings.

The event, the NEACA Gun Show, was scheduled to be held in Ulster County in Saugerties on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19.

The show was canceled by mutual agreement between the town and the promoter, said David Petronis, president of NEACA.

The show was due to be held at the Kiwanis Ice Arena in Saugerties, however, after meeting with Town of Saugerties Supervisor Fred Costello on Thursday morning, Petronis agreed to cancel the upcoming show.

“Taking into consideration the recent events of gun violence, both here in New York, and the tragic event in Texas, to continue with this gun show would have been irresponsible and insensitive to all those who recently lost loved ones," Petronis said.

Petronis added that although the "recent carnage was perpetrated by what appears to be deraigned individuals who stood behind these weapons and carried out these killings, I agree with Fred and the Chief of Police that this may not be the best of times to hold our NEACA Gun Show in Saugerties, especially while our nation is still healing from these tragic events."

The organization will look at rescheduling the event at a later time.

Costello applauded Petronis for canceling the gun show: "This speaks volumes to the integrity of Mr. Petronis and demonstrates his solemn respect to the families of those who have lost loved ones to the recent gun violence here in New York and Texas."

