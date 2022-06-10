ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

SSPD officers honored for life-saving efforts in 2021 attack

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 9 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Saratoga County District Attorney (DA) Karen Heggen presented Sergeant Angela McGovern of the Saratoga Springs Police Department with the Saratoga County DA’s Office 2021 Public Service Award Thursday. McGovern was given the award alongside the Saratoga Springs Investigation Unit, represented Thursday by Investigator Justin Ahigian, each for their outstanding efforts in the Chalmers Davis case from August 2021.

Sergeant Angela McGovern receives the Saratoga District Attorney’s Office 2021 Public Service Award. (Photo: Saratoga District Attorney’s Office)
In the evening hours of August 10, 2021, Chalmers Davis, 44, of Saratoga Springs, viciously sliced the arm of one man while nearly slashing open another man’s throat – all over an alleged verbal argument. Davis had then fled the scene and left his victim to nearly bleed to death on Caroline Street. Sergeant McGovern was the first Law Enforcement Officer to arrive at the scene and applied a life-saving tourniquet that ended up saving the victim.

While applying the tourniquet, McGovern simultaneously ordered the responding Saratoga Springs officers to secure the crime scene, gather crucial statements from eyewitnesses, and preserve invaluable physical evidence.

Once the Saratoga Springs Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services had rushed the victim to Albany Medical Center, Sergeant McGovern called on the Saratoga Springs Police Department’s (SSPD) investigations unit to help in the apprehension of Davis. The SSPD Special Investigations Unit almost immediately identified Davis, tracked him to his home, executed search warrants for both his car and his apartment, and ultimately took both Davis and several bloody items of evidence into police custody without issue.

Justin Ahigian accepts Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen’s Public Service Award on behalf of the Saratoga Springs Police Department Special Investigations Unit. (Photo: Saratoga District Attorney’s Office)

“It is with sincere admiration and gratitude that I present Sergeant McGovern with this award given her heroic, life-saving efforts on the evening of August 10, 2021, here in downtown Saratoga Springs,” praised Heggen. “Sergeant McGovern is yet another example of how the officers and investigators of the Saratoga Springs Police Department keep us all safe. Additionally, the successful resolution of this case would not have come together without the efforts of the SSPD Special Investigations Unit. I am pleased to also recognize that group, represented today by Investigator Justin Ahigian, with a 2021 Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office Public Service Award.”

Despite having a criminal history, Davis refused all plea offers and claimed he was acting in self-defense. All the evidence, as meticulously gathered and organized by the SSPD, refuted such a claim, and Davis was ultimately convicted after trial of assault in the first degree, among other felony charges .

At Davis’ recent sentencing hearing, Saratoga County Court Judge James A. Murphy III noted, “the efforts that Sergeant McGovern, the police department, and other law enforcement officials had to endure not only by the conduct of the Defendant but also by the melee that Sergeant McGovern experienced in trying to keep a secure crime scene and trying to save the life of one of the victims… the calm leadership she exhibited while this was going on is certainly meritorious and should be noted.”

“[She] saved you from a murder charge,” concluded Murphy before he ultimately sentenced Davis to 40 years in State Prison .

