Pet of the Week: Bella, the blue-eyed husky

For its third year in a row, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho will host its summer movie fundraiser at the Idaho Falls Motor Vu Drive-In. At the Drive-In, anybody can bring their family and friends to watch "Jurassic Park," among other movies, three different times throughout the summer. For $30 at the gate, or $20 at rmhcidaho.org/movieseries, carloads can see "Jurassic Park" and "Jaws" at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho will continue to sell drive-in tickets for three more Thursday movie nights.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO