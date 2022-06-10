ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Pet of the Week: Bella, the blue-eyed husky

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — We want to introduce you to a very special pet looking for a...

idahonews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

'Jurassic Park' showings help raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho

For its third year in a row, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho will host its summer movie fundraiser at the Idaho Falls Motor Vu Drive-In. At the Drive-In, anybody can bring their family and friends to watch "Jurassic Park," among other movies, three different times throughout the summer. For $30 at the gate, or $20 at rmhcidaho.org/movieseries, carloads can see "Jurassic Park" and "Jaws" at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho will continue to sell drive-in tickets for three more Thursday movie nights.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Whitewater Park in Boise reaches flood control stage

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Whitewater Park in Boise is currently at flood control stage, and officials are urging people to exercise caution. The park river is currently running at 3,000 cubic feet per second from the recent rainfall. Park users are asked not to use leashes, to wear helmets and to be wary of potential strainers on the riverbank.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Man missing after falling out of raft on Payette River

EMMETT, Idaho (CBS2) — A man is missing after falling out of a raft on the Payette River over the weekend. The Gem County Sheriff's Office is searching the Payette River west of Washington Street bridge in Emmett. The sheriff's office said Monday that the man is 22-years-old, but...
EMMETT, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Caldwell, ID
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
State
Idaho State
Caldwell, ID
Lifestyle
Post Register

Local hydrologists say Idaho drought conditions have improved

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Treasure Valley has seen unseasonable rainfall, but is it helping the drought?. I talked to a water specialist and hydrologist about Idaho's water levels and if all of this spring rain has been helpful. "The whole Boise reservoir system is filling, we are getting...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Heavy police presence reported in Mountain Home neighborhood

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — A heavy police response has been reported in a Mountain Home neighborhood. The Mountain Home Police Department says it's currently working an active scene on SE Freedom Circle. "We ask the public to avoid the area at this time and will provide further information...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Post Register

Few showers and cool temps remain in Idaho Tuesday, cranking up the heat later in the week

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures Tuesday morning for Boise. Isolated showers remain in the forecast this afternoon for most areas with the best chance remaining over the northern mountain regions. Rain and snow showers are possible up north with highs in the low 50's for the mountains, low 60's in the Treasure Valley. Winds will be breezy at 10-20 mph out of the northwest, the strongest winds will be southeast of Boise.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Electric bike-share pilot program to begin in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A new electric bike-share pilot program will be coming to the City of Trees this summer. On Tuesday, Valley Regional Transit said about 50 bikes will be made available 24 hours a day at a rate of $10 an hour. The bikes are coming from Drop Mobility, which won VRT's bike-share request about two years ago.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskies#Dog#Siberian
Post Register

Hey Boise! Learn about the James Webb Space Telescope June 24

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Folks in the Treasure Valley will have an opportunity to meet a NASA expert. The Discovery Center of Idaho is hosting Andy Heidelberg, a certified NASA solar system ambassador on June 24 from 1-4 p.m. You can learn more HERE.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

It was a soggy weekend for southwest Idaho, showers remain in the forecast Monday

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — What a storm! The trough of low pressure that moved into the Gem State Sunday brought significant precipitation to southwest Idaho. Much of the Treasure Valley saw anywhere from 0.75-1.25" of rain out of the storm system. Weather stations in the Boise Mountains picked up 1-2+ inches of rain with Pine, Idaho reporting 2.96". I'm not seeing any reports of significant flooding that occurred over the weekend in our region, however, the National Weather Service is reporting minor flooding along some rivers and streams in Custer and Blaine counties.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

ITD warns drivers of extended ramp closures at Franklin Road in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Later this month, ramp closures will begin along Interstate-84 in Caldwell as crews work to expand the roadway. Between June and September, each of the ramps at the Franklin Road Interchange will close for six weeks. The closures will allow crews to rebuild the ramps and connect them to new lanes on I-84.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Improved drought conditions may help farmers

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — After a record dry spell at the beginning of this year, generous amounts of rain these few months have helped improve drought conditions, bringing relief to many farmers. "We're really grateful for all the rain this year. We haven't had to do a bunch of...
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy