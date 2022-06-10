ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Duo Accused Of Stealing 1,000 Gallons Of Cooking Oil In Old Saybrook

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Nw5J_0g6dinUU00
Prince Gonzalez and Leuri DeLeon Blanco are both facing charges in the incident. Photo Credit: Old Saybrook Police Department

Two New York men are facing charges after authorities said they stole more than 1,000 gallons of cooking oil in Connecticut and then led police on a pursuit.

The owner of Pizza Palace Restaurant in Middlesex County called police at about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, to report that he had interrupted the theft of cooking oil at his restaurant, according to the Old Saybrook Police Department.

The restaurant is located at 1283 Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook.

He gave a description of the Home Depot "Rent Me" box truck that had fled the scene, police said.

He also directed police to Luigi's Restaurant, located at 1295 Boston Post Road, where the two occupants of the truck had attempted to steal cooking oil before employees confronted the men, and they fled the scene, authorities said.

Police found the truck in the area of the Old Saybrook/Westbrook town line, and the truck continued into the town of Westbrook where it struck another vehicle.

The crash injured a woman who was hospitalized and is listed in stable condition, police said.

After striking the vehicle, the truck continued onto I-95 South, and State Police were eventually able to stop the truck in the area of Exit 18 in Westport by using "stop sticks," authorities said.

After the truck stopped, the two suspects got out and tried to run away before they were quickly apprehended by State Police, according to the report.

Police seized the truck, which contained more than 1,000 gallons of stolen cooking oil, authorities said.

Police said Westchester County resident Prince Gonzalez, age 26, of Yonkers, was charged with:

  • Engaging in pursuit
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
  • Two counts of criminal trespass
  • Two Counts of sixth-degree attempted larceny
  • Two Counts of conspiracy to commit larceny
  • Interfering
  • Possession of stolen property valued at more than $4,000

Authorities said Leuri DeLeon Blanco, age 21, of the Bronx, was charged with:

  • Two counts of criminal trespass
  • Two Counts of sixth-degree attempted larceny
  • Two Counts of conspiracy to commit larceny
  • Interfering
  • Possession of Stolen Property valued at more than $4,000

Both men are being held on a $50,000 bond and are set to appear in court on Friday, June 10, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 6

Related
Daily Voice

Drunk, Disorderly Man In Wayne Turns Out To Be Connecticut Escapee

A drunk and disorderly man stopped by Wayne police turned out to be a convicted purse snatcher who fled from custody in Connecticut, authorities said. Responding to a report of an inebriated man yelling at people near the busy intersection of Berdan Avenue and Hamburg Turnpike, Sgt. Doug Itjen and Officers Dennis Sagvay and Rob Feeney found Anthony Butler, 42, of Norwich, CT.
NORWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Victim Slashed In Face While Investigating Noise In Milford Driveway

A Connecticut resident was attacked by a suspect after leaving his home to investigate a "grinding" noise in his driveway. Police received a report from a Milford resident on Concord Avenue who requested officers respond to what they believed to be a fight in the street at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, the Milford Police Department reported.
MILFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Two Hartford men charged in Southington theft initially thought to be robbery

SOUTHINGTON – Two Hartford men face charges in connection with an incident last week that was initially thought to be a robbery. Police on Tuesday identified the suspects as Dennis Pipkin, 54, and Kevin Marshall, 56, who each face charges of third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and second-degree criminal mischief.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Milford Woman Killed In Crash At 37 Remembered For 'Heart Of Gold'

Loved ones are mourning the loss of a Connecticut woman who was killed in a tractor-trailer crash in Vermont. New Haven County native Nicole Ende, of Milford, died Thursday, June 2, at the age of 37 when the truck she was riding in lost control and drove off an Orange County highway before flipping onto its roof, according to WCAX in Vermont.
MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Oil#Westport#95 South#Yonkers#Pizza Palace Restaurant#Boston Post Road#State Police
newcanaanite.com

Woman, 43, Charged in Attempted Fraudulent Purchase of $15,000 Rolex

Police on Tuesday arrested a 43-year-old New Haven woman by warrant and charged her with criminal impersonation, first-degree identity theft and second-degree forgery. On Nov. 19, officers had been dispatched to Manfredi Jewels on Elm Street regarding an attempted fraudulent purchase of a $15,000 Rolex watch, according to a police report.
NEW HAVEN, CT
goodwordnews.com

New Jersey man charged with stealing cooking oil in East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – A New Jersey man is accused of stealing cooking oil from a restaurant in East Lyme. Police say around 6 a.m. Friday morning, an officer saw a suspicious van near a closed restaurant on Hope Street. “The officer observed activity consistent with organized thefts...
EAST LYME, CT
Daily Voice

Handcuffed Escaped Prisoner Plucked From Passaic River

A handcuffed suspect bolted from Hawthorne police and fled into the Passaic River but was captured a short time later, authorities said. The prisoner took off and jumped from the North 6th Street Bridge (aka: the Sixth Avenue Bridge), which connects Paterson and Prospect Park at the Hawthorne border shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, responders said.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Break-In Suspects Nabbed By Jersey Shore Police

Three suspects in car break-ins have been arrested on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.On Friday June 10, at 3:28 a.m, Jackson Police Officer Travis Ceppaluni responded to a residence located on Round Hill Road when a resident reported being alerted by his Ring security camera of an unknown subj…
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Apprehended After Stabbing Grandfather To Death In Shirley

A man has been apprehended after police say he fatally stabbed his grandfather at a Long Island home overnight. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday, June 13 in Shirley. John Pilgrim, age 80, was at his residence, located at 134 Hounslow Road, when his grandson, 34-year-old Christopher Clarke, stabbed him to death, Suffolk County Police said.
SHIRLEY, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Lowell 3-Year-Old

Multiple police departments and rescue crews are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy from Lowell, authorities said. Harry was reported missing from a residence on Freda Lane in the Pawtucketville neighborhood around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, Lowell Police said. Harry was last seen wearing gray pants with a white stripe and a long-sleeve maroon shirt, police added.
LOWELL, MA
WTNH

22-year-old Shelton man dies in Bridgeport homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One man from Shelton died in a homicide in Bridgeport on Monday, police said. The Bridgeport Police Department responded to the PT Barnum Housing Complex on reports for multiple shots fired near buildings 10 and 11 around 8:30 p.m. At the scene, officers located a 22-year-old man from Shelton laying on […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Serial Car Burglar Captured At Hudson County Motel

A serial car burglar was captured at a Hudson County motel, authorities said. Joshua Muniz was tracked down at the Rodeway Inn Motel on Route 3 east after several residents of 3rd Street in Secaucus reported incidents early Sunday, June 12, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Police identified Muniz...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pursuit Of Car Stolen Out Of Newark Ends In NY Police Car Crash

A pursuit of a car stolen out of Newark ended in a crash with a police vehicle in Westchester County, NY. Officers responded to a report of men getting out of a car and walking into driveways in the area of Shelly Lane and Stonewall Circle in Harrison at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, according to the Town/Village of Harrison Police Department.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

MISSING: Cherry Hill Man Disappeared 11 Days Ago

Cherry Hill police seek the public's help finding a missing 68-year-old man. Peter Meyers was last seen leaving his place of employment, Resintech Inc. located at 1801 Federal Street in Camden on June 3, according to Cherry Hill police. On June 6, Meyers’ vehicle was located unoccupied on an unpaved...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
292K+
Followers
45K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy