Duo Accused Of Stealing 1,000 Gallons Of Cooking Oil In Old Saybrook

Two New York men are facing charges after authorities said they stole more than 1,000 gallons of cooking oil in Connecticut and then led police on a pursuit.

The owner of Pizza Palace Restaurant in Middlesex County called police at about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, to report that he had interrupted the theft of cooking oil at his restaurant, according to the Old Saybrook Police Department.

The restaurant is located at 1283 Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook.

He gave a description of the Home Depot "Rent Me" box truck that had fled the scene, police said.

He also directed police to Luigi's Restaurant, located at 1295 Boston Post Road, where the two occupants of the truck had attempted to steal cooking oil before employees confronted the men, and they fled the scene, authorities said.

Police found the truck in the area of the Old Saybrook/Westbrook town line, and the truck continued into the town of Westbrook where it struck another vehicle.

The crash injured a woman who was hospitalized and is listed in stable condition, police said.

After striking the vehicle, the truck continued onto I-95 South, and State Police were eventually able to stop the truck in the area of Exit 18 in Westport by using "stop sticks," authorities said.

After the truck stopped, the two suspects got out and tried to run away before they were quickly apprehended by State Police, according to the report.

Police seized the truck, which contained more than 1,000 gallons of stolen cooking oil, authorities said.

Police said Westchester County resident Prince Gonzalez, age 26, of Yonkers, was charged with:

Engaging in pursuit

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Two counts of criminal trespass

Two Counts of sixth-degree attempted larceny

Two Counts of conspiracy to commit larceny

Interfering

Possession of stolen property valued at more than $4,000

Authorities said Leuri DeLeon Blanco, age 21, of the Bronx, was charged with:

Two counts of criminal trespass

Two Counts of sixth-degree attempted larceny

Two Counts of conspiracy to commit larceny

Interfering

Possession of Stolen Property valued at more than $4,000

Both men are being held on a $50,000 bond and are set to appear in court on Friday, June 10, police said.

