ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Discharge operations from Devils Lake outlets underway

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drawdown of Devils Lake is underway. The Department of Water Resources opened the gates to east and west end outlets on Thursday. Since freeze-up...

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KNOX News Radio

GF to add two new liquor licenses into the mix

The Grand Forks council gave preliminary approval a pair of new liquor licenses during last night’s committee of the whole meeting. Target is looking to open a bottle shop on 32nd Avenue South. Target Wine & Spirits would have a separate entrance to the existing store. Members also approved...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Stormy Tuesday morning for northern sections of RRV

Fast moving storms dumped heavy rain and gusty winds over northern portions of the Red River Valley this morning. The National Weather Service issued a series of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings as the system headed northeast at 60 mph. Grand Forks police say the heavy rains flooded numerous streets resulting in...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Judges appointed to hear Fufeng court challenge

A Ramsey County Judge or judges will hear the lawsuits challenging the decision by the City of Grand Forks not to hold a public vote on the Fufeng project. The selection of Judge Donavan Foughty and Judge Lonnie Olson to preside follows the recusal by local judges in Grand Forks to hear the legal challenge. Both judges are seated in Devils Lake.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

NPN sounding optimistic about GF project

With renewed interest and potential financing the Grand Forks council is one vote away from granting another extension for Northern Plains Nitrogen. The proposed plant has been eyeing a site near the city’s sewage lagoons since it was first announced in 2013. NPN is looking to tap water from the lagoons to make nitrogen fertilizer.
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devils Lake#The Devils#Cubic Feet#Water Quality#Urban Construction#Dwr
valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with semi in Barnes County

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Finley man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a semi near Pillsbury, which is about 30 minutes north of Valley City. The crash happened on Highway 26 just before 8 p.m. Friday. The motorcycle and the semi were both traveling on...
BARNES COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Accident near MN lake injures two from Thompson

Authorities say two people from Thompson (ND) sustained minor injuries when their vehicle left a road northwest of Alexandria (MN) and went into a lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 2 PM today (Fri). A 9-1-1 caller said the vehicle left County Road 22...
KNOX News Radio

ND Primary Election voting underway

Primary Election Day has arrived across North Dakota. Plenty of Grand Forks voters cast ballots prior to today (Tuesday). At last count around 600 absentee ballots were mailed back to the county courthouse. In addition just shy of 14-hundred people participated in last week’s early voting. Races to be...
GRAND FORKS, ND
fox9.com

Missing 20-month-old found safe, a quarter-mile from Minnesota home

FISHER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A missing toddler was found by search crews Sunday morning, a quarter-mile away from home, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports. Deputies responded Sunday for the missing child in Fisher Township who had walked away from a home. Deputies were told the toddler had possibly walked away into a nearby wooded area that surrounded the property.
KNOX News Radio

Fufeng: Letter of Credit

The Grand Forks council gave an early nod of support to a Letter of Credit with the Fufeng corn milling plant. The $5 million dollar agreement is designed to protect the city from investment costs should Fufeng pull out of the deal. City Attorney Dan Gaustad says the city has...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

NDHP: Barnes County fatal crash

A 51-year old Finley (ND) man was killed when his motorcycle hit a semi in Barnes County Friday night. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Dustin Miraldi was heading east on Highway 26 shortly before 8:00 p.m. when he lost control. The bike overturned sliding into the westbound lane striking the truck head on. The NDHP says Miraldi was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Business News: UND business survey…GF/EGF home sales & ArtFest

The prices of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs. Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from 12 months earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year increase of 8.3%. The new inflation figure, the biggest yearly increase since December 1981, will heighten pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates aggressively.
GRAND FORKS, ND
740thefan.com

Man dies after striking his head on boat trailer

MINNEWAUKAN, N.D. (KFGO) – Benson County Sheriff Ethan Rode said an 81-year-old man from the Twin Cities died late Wednesday night after slipping and hitting his head on a boat trailer. Rode said emergency crews were sent to the Round Lake boat access south of Minnewaukan. CPR was performed...
KNOX News Radio

Altru, Universal Health to explore GF behavioral health facility

Altru Health System and Universal Health Services have signed a letter of intent to work together in expanding inpatient behavioral health services. The two entities are exploring opportunities for an inpatient behavioral health facility in Grand Forks. The goal for this facility would be to increase the bed capacity that...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

UND Athletics announces staff changes

North Dakota Director of Athletics Bill Chaves announces departmental staff changes, effective July 1, heading into the 2022-23 academic year. “The opportunity to adjust and evolve our staff is something I could not be more excited about,” said Chaves. “Elevating Erik into the Deputy role as well as identifying Kara and Chad as our core senior management team moving forward will allow us to be at both our best and nimble post pandemic. It also allows us to adjust for others in the department while replacing a senior level position with a sorely needed web services position. Since 2005 when Erik stepped foot on campus, he has earned this elevation through hard work, respect from his colleagues within our department, on campus and in the community. I look forward to continue to watch his growth professionally while having him assist me on a daily basis in leading the department.”
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man jailed, allegedly tied to crime spree in Polk County

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is facing six new felony counts, with 5 of them related to theft or burglaries in the East Grand Forks area, and the other is for possessing meth. Court documents reveal 5 separate instances of burglaries dating...
KNOX News Radio

TRF woman charged with arson in EGF

Bond for a 57-year-old Thief River Falls woman accused of setting a fire inside an East Grand Forks mosque has been set at $5,000 dollars. Suzette Thompson is charged with Arson. Police say it happened about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Islamic Center. A bystander quickly put out the curtain...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF School District names school leadership

The Grand Forks School Board has approved the selection of two new building principals and an associate principal last night (Monday). Anthony Vandal will take the lead at Valley Middle School. Vandal most recently served as the Assistant Principal of Lake Agassiz Elementary School. He was one of five finalists interviewed for the position and will earn a salary of 120,358 dollars.
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy