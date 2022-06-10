Discharge operations from Devils Lake outlets underway

North Dakota Director of Athletics Bill Chaves announces departmental staff changes, effective July 1, heading into the 2022-23 academic year. “The opportunity to adjust and evolve our staff is something I could not be more excited about,” said Chaves. “Elevating Erik into the Deputy role as well as identifying Kara and Chad as our core senior management team moving forward will allow us to be at both our best and nimble post pandemic. It also allows us to adjust for others in the department while replacing a senior level position with a sorely needed web services position. Since 2005 when Erik stepped foot on campus, he has earned this elevation through hard work, respect from his colleagues within our department, on campus and in the community. I look forward to continue to watch his growth professionally while having him assist me on a daily basis in leading the department.”

