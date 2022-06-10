ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hottest temperatures of the year ahead!

By Alana Brophy
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! Get ready for some peak heating underneath our dome of high pressure.

We’ve got the hottest temperatures of the year on deck in Northern and Southern Utah! High pressure is dominating the Beehive State, meaning we’re dealing with a dry air mass overhead, sinking air at the surface, clear skies and temperatures soaring well above average. Triple digits are expected yet again in St. George, near Zion National Park, in SE Utah near Moab and the Four Corners, and around Lake Powell.

We tap into dangerous heat on Friday continuing the stretch of back-to-back triple-digit days in Washington County. Highs each day are expected to hit 105 in St. George with Saturday likely being the hottest day potentially reaching a high of 107! As a result of this early-season heat, the National Weather Service has already issued an Excessive Heat Warning for lower Washington County from Friday at noon through Saturday at 9 p.m.

Daytime highs on both Friday and Saturday will range between 104-108 degrees and there won’t be much relief at night with lows in the mid 70s. Make sure to prepare for the heat down south by drinking plenty of water, finding air conditioning, wearing light-colored clothing, and limiting time outdoors. Don’t forget to make sure children, the elderly and pets have adequate cooling and water as well.

In Eastern Utah, a Heat Advisory has been issued for many of the National Parks including Arches, Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef. This advisory also pertains to Goblin Valley, Moab, Castle Valley, and the San Rafael Swell. Temperatures will range from 100-104 degrees in the area and the advisory will hold until Saturday night.

Along the Wasatch Front, highs will go from the low and mid 90s on Thursday and Friday to possibly upper 90s by Saturday. Even Park City could see the daytime highs climb into the mid 80s by Saturday. We could get close to or beat the record of 98 on Saturday in Salt Lake City, so it’s safe to say statewide we’re looking at above average heat that could bring the hottest temperatures of the year.

Fire danger is another concern. Winds will increase on Saturday in Southern Utah, so expect gusty conditions through the weekend and early next week. With above average heat, fire fuels drying out and winds amping up, fire danger will be high. Be extra careful while outdoors as flames will spread quickly. The strong ridge of high pressure will begin to break down by the end of the weekend and trigger some gusty winds on Sunday. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the Southern and Eastern valleys and this will likely evolve as critical fire conditions arrive.

This approaching cold front triggers the winds and looks to arrive between Sunday into Monday. At this point, it looks like temperatures will come down across the board by Monday. There will also be a chance of seeing wet weather late Sunday into Monday as the cold front moves through in Northern Utah.

Temperatures will cool off by about 15 degrees on Monday in northern Utah compared to Sunday while southern Utah will cool off by about 5-10 degrees. Daytime highs will dip into the 70s in the North and low 90s in the South.

Bottom line? Dangerous heat in the south and east, with above average warmth in the north.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

