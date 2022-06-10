Local History Presentation at the Lenox Library

LENOX, Mass. — Lenox Memorial High School valedictorian Piper Maxymillian said the class of 2022 has star power. "That intangible quality we have when we are our best selves and when we help others be their best selves. The positive force that lives inside us all," she said. "I can safely say, class of 2022, that we have star power. From our 33 seniors graduating summa cum laude, to the involvement of Active Minds, we have all worked to better our school."

LENOX, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO