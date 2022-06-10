Local History Presentation at the Lenox Library

LENOX, Mass. — Local History Librarian Amy Lafave will present "When I think, I must speak:" The World Stage of Fanny Kemble at the Lenox Library, 18 Main Street, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022. This program will be held in person, as well as on...
BECKET, Mass. — Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival celebrated on Saturday the opening of the newly renovated Ted Shawn Theatre, a five-year project to restore the first theater in the nation dedicated to dance. Built in 1942 as part of founder Ted Shawn's vision for presenting dance, the 80-year-old structure...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Third Thursday returns for its second event on Thursday, June 16 from 5-8pm at the Common on First Street. This month will be celebrating all frontline workers including schools, healthcare, non-profits, emergency services, retailers, and city staff. The evening will highlight entertainment on the mainstage while...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) will hold a tag sale on Saturday, June 18, from 9 AM to 1 PM at their Environmental Leadership & Education Center, 20 Chapel Street in Pittsfield. The event will be rain or shine; the sale will be moved indoors if...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Baseball in the Berkshires continues an active summer this month with a speech on Thursday and a new display in Cheshire starting Tuesday, June 21. On Thursday at 10:45 a.m., the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires hosts Baseball in the Berkshires director Larry Moore for an exploration of the rich local history of the “National Pastime” in our region.
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — MCLA Arts and Culture (MAC) will welcome interdisciplinary artist and researcher Sherwin Rio to campus this summer via MCLA’s Artist Lab Residency program. Rio will join the MCLA community for the summer, creating a body of work that will culminate in a residency at...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The driving force behind candidate Alfred E. Barbalunga's bid for Berkshire County sheriff is to make the region a safe place to live, work and play. He launched his campaign on Monday evening at Zucchini's Restaurant, mounting a primary challenge to incumbent Thomas Bowler, who was first elected to a six-year term in 2010 and has announced his intention to run for a third term.
ADAMS, Mass. — Berkshire Arts and Technology (BArT) Charter Public School is currently accepting applications for students in grades 6 through 10 for the 2022-2023 school year. The next enrollment deadline for the 2022-2023 school year for grades 6 through 10 is Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 12:00 p.m....
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — In "Swept: This Work I Will Do," artist and broom squire Cate Richards presents a series of broom-inspired sculptures alongside Shaker brooms, connecting Shakers to contemporary craft practices and exploring the Shakers' influence on American craft and art today. "In Swept: This Work I Will Do"...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Taconic High School valedictorian William Garrity urged his classmates to make the best out of a challenging situation, both with the class's high school experience and with their futures. This advice came from his experience during the COVID-19 pandemic when he was able to expand his...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — On the last day of budget hearings, the City Council preliminary approved the nearly $189 million operating budget and the School Department's budget of about $72 million. The city's $188,706,018 fiscal 2023 budget was amended from the original proposal of $188,589,144 due to a change in...
LENOX, Mass. — Lenox Memorial High School valedictorian Piper Maxymillian said the class of 2022 has star power. "That intangible quality we have when we are our best selves and when we help others be their best selves. The positive force that lives inside us all," she said. "I can safely say, class of 2022, that we have star power. From our 33 seniors graduating summa cum laude, to the involvement of Active Minds, we have all worked to better our school."
Lenox, Mass. — The following awards and scholarships were presented to the Lenox Memorial High School Class of 2022 at Class Night on Thursday. Summa Cum Laude Awards: Madeleine Alsdorf, Mary Elliot, Cecilia Kittross, Hailey Ano, Mihiraan Gangisetty, Molly Knight, Ryan Appel, Mia Giardina, Sabrina Lewis, Darby Bayne, Tobias Goodman, Fiona Mathews, Owen Bayne, Benjamin Haddad, Piper Maxymillian, Aidan Burns, Anadelia Hart, Otto Miesmer, Carolina Chassi, Julianne Harwood, Leah Murphy, Isabelle Cooney, Benjamin Heim, Camryn O'Dell, Halle Davies, Solia Herndon-Schmid, Elise Schilling, Maxwell Digrigoli, Chloe Inhelder, Kailyn Sorrentino, Grace Elliot, Ronan King, Harry Touloukian.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The state awarded the Berkshire Natural Resources Council a Landscape Partnership Grant of $1,250,000 grant to conserve 836 acres in Monterey and Tyringham. The grant will go toward the Mount Hunger Conservation project and the continued forest management of the area, expanding public access for passive...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health is looking into fine-tuning the city's tobacco product regulations. Tri-Town Health Department Director James Wilusz recommended various amendments to the city's tobacco ordinance at the board's June meeting. The two main suggestions address products that slip through the state's bans and "smoking bars."
CHESHIRE, Mass. — Town meeting rejected two bylaw changes on Monday night, including one that would have created a stormwater management bylaw, and increased three line items from the floor. Article 25, the stormwater bylaw, did not obtain the two-thirds majority needed to pass. It would have regulated the...
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Jett Lovett hit a two-run double in the top of the seventh to help Danbury to a 3-2, come-from-behind win over North Adams en route to a double-header sweep on Sunday. After taking the opener by a run, the Westerners took control of the nightcap with...
DALTON — The 28th annual Dalton Community Recreation Association Golf Tournament will be held Monday, June 27, at Wahconah Country Club, with major sponsorship by Pittsfield Cooperative Bank. The $150 per person entry fee includes green fees, cart rental, lunch provided by Pittsfield Pipers, dinner provided by Hill-Engineers, Architects...
A recent letter urged Williamstown residents to vote on all 10 proposed zoning articles – some with many subsections –at the Tuesday, June 14, town meeting at the high school gym. Is debating such a long list of complicated, highly technical articles at a town meeting really the...
I support the re-election of Gordon Hubbard to the Select Board in the town of Lanesborough. Mr. Hubbard prepares himself well by reading all the agenda materials before the Select Board meetings. He is very transparent, has no personal agenda, has an open mind and the business acumen that has worked well with the fiscal responsibilities of the Board of Selectmen.
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – In addition to being the Mount Greylock baseball team’s ace pitcher, Jack Cangelosi has had some big hits for the Mounties. On Sunday, he sparked them to their biggest win of the year without taking the bat off his shoulder. Cangelosi worked a leadoff walk...
