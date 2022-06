Mercersburg Academy students built a SHE SHED! Nicole Treml and Maddie Koutavas took this on as their senior capstone project after a “How Habitat Works” presentation to the student body. The girls were given minimum criteria for the shed such as size and material type but were intentionally not given any blueprint to follow. The entire design, materials list, and construction plan was determined by Nicole and Maddie under the guidance of instructors from Mercersburg’s Makerspace, where students get to be hands-on with their school projects.

MERCERSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO