Names Released In North Main Street Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 9 pm a car driven by 30-year-old Jeremy Day was northbound at the intersection of Eagle Way when it was hit by a truck driven by 31-year-old Thomas Carlton of Hopkinsville that was behind it.
A Hopkinsville man was severely injured in an accident Saturday on the Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 33-year old Nicholas Peay of Hopkinsville had been headed north near the 30 mile-marker when his car went off the road and into the median, causing it to roll end over end before coming to rest on the southbound side.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police is investigating a homicide after a person was shot late Monday night. Officers responded to 1200 block of West 7th Street shortly after 11 Monday night for a possible car crash with injuries where a building had been hit. When OPD arrived, a bystander was performing CPR on the […]
A Murray man was killed in a crash on Poor Farm Road in Calloway County Monday night. Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Clere says he attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 56-year-old Phillip Croom for speeding on Kentucky 80. Croom reportedly stopped at a traffic signal at US...
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he reportedly left two children at home alone on Dawn Drive Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 33-year-old Devon Morris left a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old home alone around 1 am. When deputies attempted to make contact with him on the phone...
An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Investigation Division, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of two women in Huntingdon. Since January, a proactive operation by agents and officers has been underway...
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he reportedly ran from police on Bryan Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 18-year-old Devonni Radford was stopped for a headlight out and during the stop a law enforcement K9 alerted on the vehicle. After a search, a black...
A woman was killed in an accident over the weekend in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 26-year old Melissa Penn of Hickory was northbound on KY 1241 in an SUV when she traveled through the intersection with KY 408 and rear-ended a fertilizer truck driven by 77-year old Joe Cherry of Hazel who had just made a right turn onto the roadway.
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with wanton endangerment after two children were found outside alone on Fort Campbell Boulevard Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say two children in soiled diapers were found in the parking lot of a motel with red faces in temperatures of 97 degrees and a heat index of 107.
A Hickory, Ky. woman was killed in crash involving fertilizer truck on Saturday, June 11. Driver killed in head-on crash at Dunklin-Pemiscot County line. A Kennett man died in a crash on U.S. 412 at the Dunklin-Pemiscot County line on Tuesday morning, June 7. Semi rollover crash blocks I-55 southbound...
An investigation is ongoing after fire destroyed a vehicle and damaged a building near Pembroke Saturday night. Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Belair says they were dispatched to the area of Anderson Road and Howard Dickerson Road for a vehicle fire and the blaze spread to a building. The...
A Martin man is facing drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop Saturday night in Martin. Twenty-year-old Joseph Curtis White was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings for speeding and excessively loud music on Jackson Street. White’s license was suspended out of Obion County last November...
A Union City woman is facing charges after allegedly forging checks in Fulton and Martin. Thirty-seven-year-old Justine Rose Atchley allegedly took checks from her grandmother and wrote several checks at locations in Fulton. She’s currently being prosecuted by the Fulton Police Department. Further investigation revealed Miss Atchley also forged...
A two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon at North Main Street and Talbert Drive injured a local man. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 20-year old Dylan Smith of Cerulean was attempting to turn left from Talbert onto North Main and struck a northbound car operated by 67-year old Lawrence Falk of Hopkinsville on the rear driver’s side.
Clarksville, TN – According to the Clarksville Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred right before 5 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2021. It happened in the 900 block of Greenwood Ave. Clarksville Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. The responding officers found one adult male victim suffering from...
Update, 6:30 p.m.: The Clarksville Police Department is assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with a crash with injuries on Interstate 24 westbound at Exit 1. The crash occurred at around 5:38 p.m. and is causing heavy traffic congestion, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. Currently one lane westbound is open,...
