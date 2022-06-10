Names Released In North Main Street Wreck

A Hopkinsville man was severely injured in an accident Saturday on the Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 33-year old Nicholas Peay of Hopkinsville had been headed north near the 30 mile-marker when his car went off the road and into the median, causing it to roll end over end before coming to rest on the southbound side.

HOPKINS COUNTY, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO