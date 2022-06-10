ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio has a special trick to fight invasive spongy moths

By Cyn Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Low-flying yellow planes will soon spray a pheromone treatment over tree canopies in Upper Arlington and Hilliard.

Scientists renamed the gypsy moth to spongy moth last summer, but the treatment against it remains the same. The non-toxic product released by the planes disrupts the mating of the small, brown moths by mimicking the female’s scent.

The spray is Ohio’ s strategy to help stem the tide of the moths before they emerge in July and lay eggs in September. Marked as an invasive species , the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the insect first came to the U.S. in 1869 as an import to make silk. What people back then didn’t plan for was the appetite of the moth’s larvae.

Caught on camera: Police stress importance of locking doors

Dan Kenny, Chief of the Division of Plant Health for the Ohio Department of Agriculture, says the egg mass of the moth is spongy; the name change of the small brown moth represents that.

“They can defoliate oak trees,” said Kenny. “There’s a national cooperative program called ‘slow the spread of spongy moth’ that aims to limit the spread of the moths to protect our trees.”

Southern Ohio has a valuable crop of oak trees to protect, and Central Ohio’s program helps to ensure those oaks remain healthy, Kenny explained. The USDA said spongy moth larvae have eaten away 83 million acres of trees and shrubs since 1970. A healthy tree can usually withstand only two years of defoliation before it is permanently damaged or dies.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgvrs_0g6dhgLc00
    The lifecycle of the spongy moth (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Agriculture)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fuwWY_0g6dhgLc00
    Larvae infesting an oak tree in Marion. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Agriculture)
The lifecycle of the spongy moth, left, and larvae infesting an oak tree in Marion. (Courtesy Photos/Ohio Department of Agriculture)

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the following areas will receive treatments between June 15 to 17, weather permitting:

  • Licking County: Hanover 1 and 2, Hickman, Perryton, Utica, Newark
  • Knox County: Hunt, Martinsburg
  • Franklin County: Northwest Columbus (Upper Arlington, Hilliard areas)
What police said about Deshaun Watson, alleged sexual misconduct

In all areas receiving treatments, ODA said it will use a single application of the product SPLAT GM-O. This product does not kill the moth, but it disrupts the mating process by confusing the male as it searches for a female mate. SPLAT is an organic and biodegradable formula that is completely harmless to both humans and animals.

If you come into contact with SPLAT, simply wash the affected area with soap and water. Clothing can be cleaned with hot water and laundry detergent. The product is not harmful to birds, bees, plants, pets or humans.

Ohioans can view maps of treatment blocks at ODA’s Spongy Moth website . When the project begins, daily updates on treatment progress across the state will be available on the website or by calling 614-387-0907 or 614-728-6400.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KAtG1_0g6dhgLc00
FILE – In this July 28, 2008, file photo, a female Lymantria dispar moth lays her eggs on the trunk of a tree in the Salmon River State Forest in Hebron, Conn. In July 2021, the Entomological Society of America announced it is dropping the common name of this destructive insect that is also an ethnic slur against a group of people: the gypsy moth. (AP Photo/Bob Child, File)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly weeds: What they are and why you must destroy them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deadly weeds like poison hemlock and wild parsnip aren’t simply noxious and dangerous; Ohio laws say they must be destroyed. Some weeds are so toxic that they can injure people and livestock as well as damage farmers’ crops. The Ohio Department of Agriculture designates about 25 plants as prohibited noxious weeds. […]
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

Are you in Ohio and craving a good burger? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses, which offer some of the best burgers you can find in the Buckeye State.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Aquatic Adventures Ohio announces July closing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Aquatic Adventures Ohio in Hilliard will close next month, making way for new leadership. The aquatic portion of the business – swimming lessons, lane rental and open swimming – will close July 2, with buyer Katie Murphy taking over dive operations beginning July 5. “Katie has a passion for diving and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Hebron, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Utica, OH
City
Hilliard, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Go fishing for free this weekend in Ohio

**Related Video Above: Lots of great Spring Fishing in the Cleveland Metroparks.** CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohioans have the chance to fish for free this upcoming Father’s Day weekend. A fishing license is not necessary June 18-19 for anyone looking to catch fish in the state. However, fish size and limits do still apply, despite the […]
columbusmonthly.com

Central Ohio Hot Dogs that Are Worth the Drive

When West Virginia native Kim Oxley moved to the Buckeye Lake area, she could not find a hot dog as good as what she grew up with in West Virginia. “I went to Skyline and was like, ‘What is this?’” she recalls. She missed the wares of West Virginia’s Hometown Hot Dogs, so she decided to open up her own location of the franchise. And it’s been a staple of the community for nearly 25 years.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Invasive Species#Birds#Southern#Usda
NBC4 Columbus

2 Ohio children’s hospitals ranked top 10 in U.S.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nationwide Children’s Hospital has again been ranked as one of the best children’s hospitals in the United States by U.S. News & World Report. The 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals Rankings was released by the consumer-rankings publication Tuesday.
Travel Maven

The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants

While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

AEP rep explains widespread power outages

UPDATE: AEP has released restoration times for customers across central Ohio. Click here for those. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio is planning to work around the clock until power for their customers is restored, according to a company spokesperson. “When big storms come through, it’s all hands on deck and we will work 24-7 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
13abc.com

NW Ohio cleans up after loud, impressive storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Heavy rain was overshadowed by an even more spectacular lightning storm throughout northwest Ohio Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Nearly 17,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the viewing area by our First Alert lightning tracker, with confirmed wind gusts between 66 and 75 mph in Hancock and Putnam Counties as of this writing.
WTRF- 7News

Severe Storm risk update for Ohio & West Virginia

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has updated the risk for severe weather across our region. An Enhanced Risk for severe weather has been issued for our entire region tonight and tomorrow morning. An Enhanced Risk is a three out of five on the severe weather scale. This is due to showers and […]
WHIZ

Zanesville Bar has Liquor License Suspended

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The State of Ohio has suspended the liquor license of a bar on Ridge Avenue in Zanesville. The Ohio State Patrol said the suspension at the Little Tijuana Bar follows an investigation by the Ohio Investigative Unit and the State Highway Patrol. Sgt. Jeff Jirles said the investigation...
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusfreepress.com

City to bulldoze South Side tent camp Tuesday morning

Hundreds of Columbus residents who have been living in tents and other makeshift shelters – community members who cannot afford traditional housing – have been evicted by the City of Columbus. More evictions of tent camps utilizing bulldozers are in the works, including the encampment at Heer Park scheduled for this Tuesday morning where anywhere from 60 to 100 community members reside.
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy