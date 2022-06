Missouri honey bees have been storing nectar and turning it into sweet golden honey for the last several weeks. Beekeepers will soon start to harvest this sweet golden honey. Have you ever thought about the honey harvest process? Bees have the great ability to gather and store more honey than they need. Beekeepers know this and remove excess frames of the bees’ wax comb that is full of honey to start the harvesting process.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO