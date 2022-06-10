Top 5 things to do in the Lehigh Valley this weekend: Tonys & Tapas, Wind Gap Bluegrass, 1876 World’s Fair and 50 years at Locust Lake

10th Annual Tonys & Tapas: Civic Theatre of Allentown celebrates live theatre, cinema and youth theater education at its largest annual fundraiser, 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the 19th Street Theatre and Theatre514. There will be a variety of talent on stage, with a live and silent auction, music, and tapas from the Lehigh Valley’s top tapas restaurants. Also, each guest will receive one free entry into the vacation sweepstakes, with one winner getting a vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Tickets, $150 per person, $250 per couple, and $100 for Civic company members. Civic Theatre, 527 N. 19th St., Allentown. 610-433-8903. civictheatre.com .

Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival: The 41st annual festival runs through Sunday, with main stage performances beginning at noon Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Music including Appalachian Road Show, Junior Sisk Band, Danny Paisley and The Southern Grass, The Ruta Beggars, Valerie Smith and Liberty Pike, Serene Green, Dark City Strings, Joe Cirotti Trio, Mountain Highway, StoneHearth, Smokey Green and more. Camping is free with a weekend ticket, and parking is free on site. Tickets only available at the gate. $10-$40. Mountain View Park, 206 E. Mountain Road, Wind Gap. $10-$40. windgapbluegrass.com .

1876 World’s Fair Weekend: The National Museum of Industrial History goes back nearly 150 years to celebrate the Centennial International Exhibition, which was held in 1876 in Philadelphia. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Among the highlights will be the Antebellum Marine Band, a demonstration of the 115-ton Corliss steam engine, a meet and greet with “President Ulysses S. Grant,” Victorian parlor games, and more. Included in museum admission, $15, adults; $12, veterans/educators/seniors; $10, students, ages 7-17; free, under 6. National Museum of Industrial History, 602 E. Second St., Bethlehem. 610-694-6644. nmih.org

50th Anniversary Celebration of Locust Lake State Park: The Friends of Tuscarora and Locust Lake State Parks celebrate Locust Lake’s golden anniversary, 4-7 p.m., Friday. The entire grass area in front of the lake will be available for seating. There will be music, food trucks, yard games, children’s museum program and activities, stargazing and more. Free. Locust Lake State Park, Locust Lake Road, Barnesville. dcnr.pa.gov