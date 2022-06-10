ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Stranger Things': How the satanic panic of the '80s, '90s created Eddie

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YAldF_0g6dh8cH00

June 10 (UPI) -- Netflix's Stranger Things is full of terrifying monsters, spooky locales and superpowers, but at least some elements from Season 4 were ripped straight from the headlines -- namely the so-called satanic panic and the West Memphis Three murders of the 80s and 90s.

Though the horror series seems firmly rooted in fantasy, creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have long said they've drawn inspiration from real-world events for the series.

The scientific experiments being run on Eleven and her cohorts at Hawkins National Laboratory mimics the real CIA mind control program called MKUltra, for example. And Russian villains in Seasons 3 and 4 echo the Cold War hysteria that closed out the 80s.

Combined with inspiration from the Duffer Brothers' favorite 1980s pop culture elements, the duo created one of the most popular streaming series today.

"We wanted the supernatural element to be ground in science in some way," Matt Duffer told Rolling Stone in a 2016 interview.

"Once we decided that the 80s would be the best time for that, we realized it would allow us to pay homage to all the things that inspired us most. Maybe we could catch a little bit of the feeling of Stephen King's books and the [Steven] Spielberg movies. We allowed all these influences to converge into the idea for the show."

Season 4 was no different.

For the latest episodes, the Duffer Brothers turned to a new character, Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, to explore the rising worry about satanism among parents in the 80s.

"We're very precious about adding people [to the series] because we have such an amazing ensemble of actors already," Ross said in a recent interview with Netflix's fan site, Tudum. "So we only want to add someone if we feel like they're necessary to tell the story that we're telling.

"And in this case, something we really wanted to get into this year was the satanic panic."

Satanic panic was a period in the 1980s and 90s in which American society became intensely fascinated with satanism and the occult, and found evil in even the most mundane of places such as yoga and certain brands' symbols. It developed into a false conspiracy theory that some people used these rituals to kidnap, abuse and kill children.

We can see echoes of these theories even today, with QAnon followers believing that Democrats are torturing children and using their blood in rituals.

Ross Duffer said he and his brother became interested in allegations of satanism in the West Memphis Three case after watching the documentary Paradise Lost. In particular, they were fascinated by Damien Echols, one of the three teenagers convicted of murdering three second-graders in 1993. Prosecutors at the time said Echols, Jessie Misskelley Jr. and Jason Baldwin killed the three 8-year-olds, Steve Branch, Christopher Byers and James Moore as part of a satanic ritual.

Echols, who was 18 years old at the time of the murders, was sentenced to death, while Misskelley and Baldwin received life imprisonment. All three, though, proclaimed their innocence.

In the years following their convictions, critics and attorneys for the men said DNA evidence indicated didn't implicate any of the three. Testing found that hair found tied into one of the knots used to bind the three victims was likely that of Terry Hobbs, Steve's stepfather.

Additionally, defense lawyers said jury foreman Ken Arnold unlawfully manipulated his way onto the jury panel for the trial. They said he talked about the case with fellow jurors before deliberations against the rules and had made up his mind about a conviction before Echols' case was event presented.

Arnold allegedly urged fellow jurors to convict Echols because when you looked in his eyes, "you knew he was evil," according to an affidavit filed in 2010. Echols was known for being a bit of a misfit as a teenager -- dressing all in black, listening to heavy metal music and writing dark poetry.

Celebrities advocated on Echols' behalf, including Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder, former Misfits singer Michale Graves, the bands the Chicks and Metallica, and actors Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder.

"I firmly believe Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin and Jessie Misskelley are totally innocent. It was a need for swift justice to placate the community," Depp said in an appearance on CBS' 48 Hours Mystery in 2010.

The Arkansas Supreme Court ultimately ordered new hearings for Echols, Misskelley and Baldwin in 2010 and a year later allowed the men to enter new guilty pleas in which they maintained their innocence and were sentenced to time served. They were released from prison in 2011.

The Duffer Brothers drew from Echols' story to create the character Eddie, who goes on the run after the people of Hawkins determine he's responsible for killing a teenage cheerleader. They believe he and the fellow members of the Hellfire Club are involved in satanism because of their interest in the game Dungeons & Dragons.

"We really wanted that character who's a metalhead, he's into Dungeons & Dragons, he's ultimately a true nerd at heart," Ross Duffer told Tudum. "But from an outsider's point of view, they may go, 'This is someone that is scary.' So that's really where the idea for Eddie came in."

Through the first seven episodes of Season 4, Eddie has become a fan favorite, bringing comic relief to some terrifying circumstances. Matt Duffer said they originally thought the character should be similar to what they imagined filmmaker Quentin Tarantino to be like in high school.

"Because he's got that sort of charisma, the magnetism, the hyper energy. Like, Tarantino could easily be annoying maybe, but he's coming from such a passionate place that you can't help but kind of love the guy. That's the kind of energy we were looking for, but so specific.

"Then Joe brought his own thing to it. He's the kind of guy whose every take is different -- he was finding it as we went. I'm so happy that people are responding so well to Eddie because we and all the other actors on set fell in love with Joe."

The last two episodes of Season 4 of Stranger Things is set to hit Netflix on July 1.

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

5 suspenseful Netflix originals to stream now if you loved The Lincoln Lawyer

Ever since it hit Netflix two weeks ago, The Lincoln Lawyer has been dominating the charts. This original drama series is based on the same Michael Connelly novels as the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey. David E. Kelley — creator of Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies — is behind this adaptation, so it’s no surprise everyone is watching.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Arnold
Person
Matt Duffer
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Ross Duffer
Person
Eddie Vedder
Person
Quentin Tarantino
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Where Does Beth Dutton Actress Kelly Reilly Live?

No one else could ever portray Yellowstone‘s Beth Dutton like Kelly Reilly, which is why her place of residence is a bit of a shock. Born July 18, 1977, 44-year-old Kelly Reilly rose to fame as the Dutton Daughter on Yellowstone. In the time since its premiere in 2018, it’s become the #1 show on television by viewership, and Reilly’s become a household name as a result. May of 2022 would see her return to Montana, a land she now holds dear, to film Yellowstone Season 5. But where does the actor reside? Where does she truly call home?
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Satanic Panic#Stranger Things#Satanism#Cia#Russian#The Duffer Brothers
musictimes.com

Jeff Beck Fans Not Happy 'Talentless' Johnny Depp Perfomed in His Concerts

Johnny Depp is regaining control of his life after winning a defamation suit against Amber Heard. Even before the jury reached a verdict, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star was so sure in their ruling that he flew to the United Kingdom to join his long-time buddy Jeff Beck on his UK concert tour.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC as Series Regular on Popular Drama

Country star Reba McEntire joined the cast of ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular earlier this week. The crime procedural stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars. New episodes will debut this fall on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, ABC announced on Tuesday.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Philip Baker Hall Dead at 90; Many TV Roles Included The Loop, Seinfeld

Click here to read the full article. Veteran character actor Philip Baker Hall, whose TV credits includes The Loop, Modern Family and Falcon Crest, died on Sunday. He was 90. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones,” Hall’s friend and Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer shared on Twitter. “The world has an empty space in it.” Having not started acting until age 30, Hall first guested on myriad TV series such as Good Times, Man From Atlantis, M*A*S*H and...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Jennifer Esposito Leave the Show After One Season?

Just like during this season of “NCIS,” season 14 of the CBS show saw some significant cast turnover. Early in the season, following the departure of fan-favorite character Tony DiNozzo, fans were introduced to former undercover “NCIS” agent Nick Torres. When he first joined “NCIS,” we thought he would be the sole agent making up the team’s missing fourth person. However, in a surprising turn, “NCIS” Agent Gibbs gained two new team members, the other being Jennifer Esposito’s Alexandra Quinn.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hit New Netflix Movie Shoots Straight to No. 1 Spot

The new Netflix movie Senior Year provided the streamer with a much-needed hit as the streamer deals with increasingly bad news. The comedy stars Rebel Wilson as a woman in her late 30s who wakes up from a 20-year coma and goes back to high school to finish her diploma. Senior Year earned mixed reviews from critics, but the R-rated comedy has done well with Netflix subscribers.
TV SHOWS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
377K+
Followers
58K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy