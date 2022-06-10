ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Sentinel

2 women dead, 1 man injured Titusville shooting; suspect arrested

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
Do not cross tape Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Two women were killed and one man was injured in a Friday morning shooting in a Titusville neighborhood, according to authorities.

At around 5 a.m. the Titusville Police Department responded to a shooting in a residential area near Tropic Street and Brown Avenue, TPD said.

Officers found two women dead and one man with life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to TPD.

A suspect was arrested, police said. No other details were released.

