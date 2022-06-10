ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk just trolled George Galloway over Russia in the best way

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Elon Musk may work around a hundred hours a week, but he still finds time for a shady tweet or two.

From airing his fraught relationship with fellow Billionaire Bill Gates to challenging Russian leader Vladamir Putin to a fight, the Tesla CEO has now hilariously responded to the "straight talking, straight forward" former British politician George Galloway .

Galloway has presented shows on Russian state-owned Radio Sputnik service and the Kremlin-linked RT network, formerly known as Russia Today. British sanctions in March shut the channel down in the country.

His official Twitter account has now been marked with a disclaimer that reads: "Russian state-affiliated media" – and Galloway's certainly not happy about it, calling it a "lie."

Galloway launched a defamation case against Twitter at the High Court in Dublin. According to the National News , he also claims that the platform unlawfully processed his data by labelling and censoring his account.

He said that Twitter’s “unjust labelling of honestly held political views is the New McCarthyism and it must be held accountable”.

It didn't take long for Musk to respond – ironically, in Russian.

The translation read: "sorry comrade".

Users found the response hilarious, with one calling it the "world's greatest tweet ever."

Another penned: "I know, I know, but you’ve got to admit this is hilarious!"

"I still think Elon Musk is as close to a Bond villain in real life as possible, but fair play, this is legitimately funny," a third added.

Meanwhile, another user joked: "Why buy Twitter when you can win the internet for free..."

Musk struck a $44bn (£35bn) deal to buy the social media platform in April but has since threatened to pull out unless Twitter provides information about how many fake accounts there are.

In a letter to Twitter, he said the platform had “refused to provide the information that Mr. Musk has repeatedly requested since May 9, 2022 to facilitate his evaluation of spam and fake accounts on the company’s platform”.

Now, Twitter plan on granting the SpaceX founder his wish , giving him access to its “firehose” of raw data on the millions of tweets posted daily, according to the Washington Post .

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Chelsea Manning slams Elon Musk for posting 'transphobic' memes

Chelsea Manning has accused Elon Musk of "transphobic" tweets following reports of her dating his ex Grimes.Back in March, the Tesla CEO's ex-partner Grimes announced the pair had welcomed their second child together. She then announced: "Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out."According to Page Six, a source shared that Grimes and Manning were "getting...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Liz Truss pronounced the Irish word 'Taoiseach' as 'tea sock' and Twitter had a field day

Liz Truss has been mercilessly mocked on Twitter after pronouncing the Irish word “Taoiseach” as “tea sock”. Truss was speaking about overriding the Northern Ireland protocol when she made the blunder. Irish PM Michael Martin said of the plans: “It represents a new low point because the natural expectation of democratic countries like ourselves, the UK and all across Europe is that we honour international agreements that we enter into.” When asked about his comments, Truss failed to pronounce the word correctly – and left herself open to criticism on social media. “I would strongly encourage the Irish tea sock to discuss this...
U.K.
Indy100

Frankie Boyle summed up the direction the UK has gone in since Grenfell with one tweet

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss insisted the first flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda will take off on Tuesday but could not say how few people will be on it.She told Sky News: “We are expecting to send the flight later today. I can’t say exactly how many people will be on the flight but the really important thing is we establish the principle and we start to break the business model of these appalling people traffickers who are trading in misery. That is why we’re doing this policy and that’s why it’s important we get the flight out today.”Asked if...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
George Galloway
Indy100

Jake Paul roasted for saying Biden voters are to blame for low Crypto prices

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul faced backlash after tweeting that people who voted for President Joe Biden were to blame for problems in the US like high inflation and low cryptocurrency prices. On Saturday, Paul, 25, tweeted, "Biden accomplishments 1. Highest gas prices 2. Worst inflation 3. Plummeting crypto prices 4. Highest rent prices ever 5. Created new incomprehensible language If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it then you are the American problem." The President has become a scapegoat for problems like inflation and gas prices over the last year. As leader of the US,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

Trevor Noah asks what's the difference between 'drunk and sober Rudy Giuliani'

As the House select committee investigates the Capital insurrection that took place on 6 January last year, comedian Trevor Noah has mocked Rudy Giuliani for his apparent role in promoting the election fraud conspiracy.Speaking on The Daily Show, Noah made reference to the investigation that alleged that Giuliani, Trump's former lawyer was “apparently inebriated”, “intoxicated” and “had too much to drink” on the night of the insurrection.Before all the votes, including crucial postal vots, had been counted, it is believed Giuliani told president Trump to say he had won the election and demand counting stop. Thus began the Big Lie...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

AI made by Google demands to be recognised 'an employee rather than property'

It sounds like something from science fiction, but it’s been reported that AI made by Google has demanded to be recognised as 'an employee rather than property' – something which the tech giant denies. An engineer at the company has spoken out after being placed on administrative leave, having claimed to his employers that the AI programme he was running took issue with its working conditions and became sentient. Speaking to the Washington Post, Blake Lemoine said he made a surprising discovery during a conversation with the machine via LaMDA, which is the AI chatbot and part of the company’s “hive mind”. It...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#British#Radio Sputnik#Kremlin#The High Court#The National News
Indy100

'Stop playing the victim': Piers Morgan slams Amber Heard's 'unfair' social media representation comment

Piers Morgan has told Amber Heard to "stop playing the victim" after she gave her first sit-down interview since losing a high-profile defamation case brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.In the exclusive conversation with Savannah Guthrie from NBC News, the 36-year-old shared her thoughts about the six-week trial that took place from April 11th to June 1st in Fairfax County, Virginia.Seven jurors unanimously found that Heard had defamed Depp in a 2018 Washington Post she wrote titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Margaret Thatcher killed by IRA in alternative reality of Apple TV+'s 'For All Mankind'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season 3 of For All MankindThe former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher is killed by the IRA in a reimagining of 20th-century events in the opening historical montage of the acclaimed Apple TV+ show For All Mankind.The show, starring Joel Kinnaman, focuses on an alternative reality where humanity's space exploration missions reached their full potential much earlier than what has even been experienced today after the Soviet Union managed to land on the Moon before the United States.Although the show primarily focuses on NASA's missions to the Moon and beyond it also looks at...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Redditor tried to warn everyone of impending crypto crash weeks ago

With the rise of inflation hitting everyone hard, the cryptocurrency market has been in turmoil recently.While some crypto investors were blindsided by the volatile market, others have actually tried to warn others of what was to come.One Redditor was such a person, as they urged people in the r/CryptoCurrency sub on 1 June to withdraw their funds as they believed the crypto lending platform Celsius was insolvent.They captioned the post, “Celsius is insolvent, please get your funds out now” before explaining why they were encouraging people to withdraw their money.In the post, the anonymous Reddit user explained that they have...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Lizzo facing backlash for using 'ableist slur' in new song

Lizzo is facing a backlash for using an "ableist slur" in her new song, "Grrrls."In the song's opening verse, she sings: "Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag / Do you see this shit? I'm a sp*z."Although used informally in the US to mean "freak out" or "go crazy," the term comes from the word "spastic," which is medically used to describe the spasms one might experience from a condition like cerebral palsy. The term is also used to disparage people with disabilities, especially those with cerebral palsy.After the singer's single was released on Friday (10 June), fans and disability...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
Indy100

A Gen Z guide to MSN Messenger

Some argue that the distinguishing feature between who is considered Gen Z or millennial is the side of the 2000s they were born. However, we’ve now reached a stage where a generation of social media users no longer know what MySpace or MSN Messenger is, or was.Way before Instagram, Facebook and Twitter came in and took over the social sphere, there was the staple 2000s instant messenger, MSN. The now-extinct platform lived on for a healthy 22 years and was the go-to messaging service for practically everything. Direct messages were out of the picture; there were no Snapchat exchanges,...
INTERNET
Indy100

Creepiest places you can visit on Google Maps

With Google Maps able to show us almost every corner of the Earth, it can be fun to explore the world from the comfort of your own home. For those interested in taking a look at some of the more creepy sites the world has to offer, from cemeteries to sights of historic mass murders, look no further. Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery, US The cemetery located in the southwest suburbs of Chicago is known for having many apparent ghost sightings Reported sightings in the past include the white lady, who walks around the grounds carrying an infant when there’s a full moon. A black dog...
INDIA
Indy100

Viral video of mass graveyards in Mariupol shows human impact of Russia's invasion in Ukraine

A viral video of mass graveyards in Mariupol brings home the devastating human impact of Russia's invasion in Ukraine.The two minute clip shows footage that appears to have been taken from a car driving through unnamed graves in the city.Lesia Vasylenko, who moved her children out of the country before returning to defend Ukraine posted the clip on Twitter and can be sourced back to a French journalist who posted it on Thursday.Vasylenko wrote: "Nameless graves in #Mariupol fields. A fresh cemetery with hundreds of burials. Before these fields were green…as was the city alive and populous. #Russia must pay."Sign...
POLITICS
Indy100

Woman flies 6000 miles for a cheaper haircut after salon quotes her $4k for treatment

A woman came up with a creative solution to her $4,000 (£3,200) hairdresser quote and flew across the world to have the treatment for much less. Bryn Elise, an American TikTok user who frequently shares travel content, turned to the platform with her shocking revelation. She told her 70,000 followers that she was quoted thousands of dollars after sharing a "hair inspiration" photo with her regular US salon.To fix that, she travelled 6,000 miles to Turkey for a fraction of the price.The viral clip, that's racked up almost 800,000 views, shows Bryn's before and after hair transformation with her new...
HAIR CARE
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy